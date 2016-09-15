Upper Nicola teen wins bronze at B.C. Aboriginal Championships

For 16-year-old Devyn Nicholas of Upper Nicola, it was quite a thrill to come home with a bronze medal from the 2016 B.C. Aboriginal Provincial Soccer championships, held Aug. 22 to 24 in Prince George.

The Grade 11 student at Merritt Secondary School was a member of the Interior U18 girls’ team that finished third at the championships, following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Northeast B.C. in Sunday’s finals.

Earlier in the three-day tournament, the Northeast had thrashed the Interior 7-1 during round-robin play.

“It was the first game that an Interior team had ever won at the championships, so it was pretty special” said Nicholas, who also suits up for the MSS Panthers during the school season, and has played for the Merritt Youth Soccer Association (MYSA) in the past.

“I really enjoyed myself at the championships,” said Nicholas. “It’s something I’ll remember for years to come. It was also a good stepping stone. Someday, I’d like to play post-secondary soccer somewhere.”

Nicholas was the only Nicola Valley player to compete on an Interior team at the provincial championships. There were boys and girls teams in the U18 and U15 divisions from six different regions of the province.

“It was talked about at one of our school practices, and I posted the information on several sites like Merritt Grapevine,” said Nicholas.

Twice-monthly practices were held in June, July and August leading up to the championships in Prince George. All practices were held in Kamloops, with athletes coming from as far away as Lytton, Keremeos, Cawston, Barriere and throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Merritt coaches played a huge role in preparing the two Interior girls’ teams. MYSA’s Kelly Donaldson and Gary Dixon headed up the U18 girls’ squad, while James Hoad was in charge of the U15 female side.

“We were originally recruited by Buzz Manuel (provincial co-ordinator for performance sport), who was desperately searching for coaches,” said Donaldson. “There was a vast range of skills and experience amongst the girls.”

There was significant interest in the U15 team, said Donaldson, but the numbers were leaner for the older group, because of work and other commitments.

“We were initially under the impression that we would be able to pull up players from the younger team to the U18 side for each game at the provincials,” said Donaldson. “However, when we got to Prince George, we found out that wasn’t the case. If anyone played up, they stayed up.”

Nicholas’s U18 team did manage to pry a goalie away from their younger counterparts. Thirteen-year-old Kelly Kosolofski from Kamloops went on to become one of the stars of the tournament.

Playing four 90-minute games in just two days was a real challenge for the under-manned Interior U18 team, which had just 12 players on its roster. Donaldson was full of praise for her young charges who never quit.

“Our girls peaked just at the right time. They got comfortable with each other, and used to playing together. They just got better and better.”

Going into the battle for the bronze against the Northeast region, Donaldson told the girls that, “third place matters. Just ask the Canadian national women’s team at the Olympics.”

The 2016 B.C. Aboriginal Provincial Soccer Championships, which were officially hosted by the Prince George Native Friendship Centre (PGNFC), served as the Team B.C. selection event for the 2017 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Toronto, Ont. The competition was organized and run by the Aboriginal Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity Partners Council.