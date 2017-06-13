‘Urban agenda’ means no transit referendum

Premier Christy Clark’s new cabinet is focused on an “urban agenda” that means working with Metro Vancouver mayors instead of telling them what to do.

Clark unveiled a post-election cabinet Monday that is likely to be temporary, with a non-confidence vote by the NDP and Green Parties expected to defeat the B.C. Liberal government by the end of the month. She said the new priorities will be acted upon if and when the B.C. Liberals govern again.

Clark appointed Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan as minister responsible for communities and Translink, and he immediately announced that the government will move quickly to “scrap” the requirement that Metro Vancouver have a referendum on future transit expansions.

Sullivan replaces Peter Fassbender, one of the Lower Mainland B.C. Liberal MLAs defeated in the May 9 election. A former Vancouver mayor who once beat out Clark for that job, Sullivan said he’s pleased to see mayors’ proposals such as broader Metro Vancouver road pricing, a regional carbon tax and other ideas to fund road and transit needs.

“I am thrilled to see the innovative thinking going on,” Sullivan said. “Of course, selling it to different constituencies is another story.”

Other newcomers to the B.C. Liberal cabinet include Skeena MLA Ellis Ross, who takes over responsibility for natural gas development. A former chief of the Haisla Nation, Ross advocated liquefied natural gas export from his Kitimat-area community before running provincially.

Former TV reporter Jas Johal did a stint representing the B.C. LNG Alliance before winning the new seat of Richmond-Queensboro for the B.C. Liberals May 9. He takes over as minister of technology, innovation and citizens’ services, replacing Amrik Virk, another Metro Vancouver cabinet minister defeated by an NDP challenger May 9.

Second-term West Vancouver-Sea to Sky MLA Jordan Sturdy takes over as environment minister.

Cabinet veteran Rich Coleman moves from natural gas to energy and mines, replacing the retired Bill Bennett. Langley MLA Mary Polak moves from environment to health, replacing the retired Terry Lake, and former speaker Linda Reid goes back to cabinet in charge of advanced education.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson is appointed justice minister, replacing Suzanne Anton, who was defeated by the NDP’s George Chow in Vancouver-Fraserview.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart was not appointed a role in Clark’s executive council.

The new B.C. Liberal cabinet:

• Mike de Jong, finance minister.

• Andrew Wilkinson, justice minister and attorney general.

• Mary Polak, health minister.

• Todd Stone, minister of transportation and infrastructure.

• Mike Bernier, education minister.

• Norm Letnick, agriculture minister.

• Stephanie Cadieux, children and family development minister.

• Steve Thomson, minister of forests, lands and natural resource operations.

• Donna Barnett, minister of state for rural economic development.

• Teresa Wat, minister of international trade, minister responsible for the Asia Pacific strategy and multiculturalism.

• Shirley Bond, minister of jobs, tourism and skills training, minister responsible for labour.

• Mike Morris, solicitor general and public safety minister.

• Coralee Oakes, minister of small business and red tape reduction, minister responsible for the liquor distribution branch.

• Rich Coleman, energy and mines minister.

• Michelle Stilwell, minister of social development and social innovation.

• Ellis Ross, minister of natural gas development, minister responsible for housing.

• Jas Johal, minister of technology, innovation and citizens’ services.

• Sam Sullivan, minister of community, sport and cultural development.

• Jordan Sturdy, environment minister.

• Linda Reid, minister of advanced education.