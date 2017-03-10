- USW endorses Horgan, criticizes LiberalsPosted 10 hours ago
USW endorses Horgan, criticizes Liberals
The United Steelworkers (USW) is throwing its support behind John Horgan and the BC NDP in the upcoming provincial election.
The union made the announcement earlier this week via press release.
The statement lists multiple reasons for the endorsement, citing the BC Liberals ignoring the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in the forest sector while giving tax breaks for their employers. The release went on to state that the workers were tired of a government that’s always there for the wealthy and big corporations that donate heavily to Clark’s government.
“We want a government that’s on the side of working people for a change,” the statement reads.
The union is also critical of botched WCB investigations and cuts to WCB pensions.
The statement says that in the interest of the health and safety of its members, the union cannot support Christy Clark and the Liberals.
“Steelworkers know the health and safety of miners will never be fully protected when the same ministry that is supposed to protect them is focused on promoting the industry and not regulating it,” the release states.
USW represents more than 30,000 members across B.C., including more than 1,000 workers at the Highland Valley Copper mine in Logan Lake — which has had six safety incidents in the last five months.
The Liberals recently received the endorsement of the Ironworkers International Union and its B.C. local.