Valley Helicopters seeks airport rezoning

by Dara Hill

Valley Helicopters announced plans to develop a second hangar at the regular city council meeting on March 27.

The company, founded by Fred Fandrich in 1985, currently operates out of their bases in Merritt and Hope. They are looking to rezone their property on Airport Road in Merritt in order to accommodate a second hangar.

The property is currently zoned as ‘service commercial’, and would need to be changed to ‘airport commercial’ to account for a shorter setback if the second hangar were to be constructed.

General manager Brad Fandrich spoke on behalf of the helicopter company at last week’s meeting.

“I think it’s a reasonable request,” he said.

“We back on to the runway. Our approaches and departures could be right over the runway with no noise complaints from neighbours or interfering with anyone.”

The motion to rezone was recommended by City staff and carried by mayor and council. However, a public hearing still needs to take place before the project can take flight.