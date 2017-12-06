Van Unen makes Team Canada West

Eighteen-year-old Merritt Centennials’ forward Rylan Van Unen has been named to the 22-man roster of Team Canada West (TCW) for the upcoming 2017 World Junior A Challenge (WJAC), scheduled for Dec. 10 to 14 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The announcement was made by Hockey Canada on Dec. 5 following a four-day TCW selection camp in Calgary, Alberta involving 60 invited players from Canada’s five western Junior A hockey leagues.

Van Unen joins Centennials’ head coach Joe Martin, who is an assistant coach with this year’s Team Canada West.

Of the 22 players on the TCW roster, 15 are from the British Columbia Hockey League. Six are from the BCHL’s Interior division, six from the Mainland division, and three from the Island division.

The 2017 WJAC kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 10 with Team Canada West playing the Czech Republic. Other teams in the tournament are Team USA, Russia, Team Canada East and Switzerland.