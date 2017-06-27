Vancouver police recover Merritt vehicle

A 2004 Ford F-250 that was reported stolen last Friday (June 23) in Merritt has been recovered in the Lower Mainland by the Vancouver Police Department.

“It was parked at one of the work places on Pooley [Avenue] and left overnight,” said Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

The vehicle was recovered yesterday (June 26) and police currently have no suspects in the theft of the vehicle.

“The side window had been smashed out and … the ignition had been punched,” said Dunsmore, adding that the vehicle will be returned to its owner and assessed by ICBC for any further damage.