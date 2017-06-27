- Incident between truck drivers leads to chargesPosted 16 hours ago
- Wildfire burning south of MerrittPosted 17 hours ago
- Merritt RCMP hosting Jail and Bail fundraiserPosted 19 hours ago
- B.C. Liberals expect to lose power ThursdayPosted 23 hours ago
- Million-dollar health research grant largest ever at TRUPosted 2 days ago
- Police receive new information on Merritt drug housesPosted 2 days ago
- New Kamloops breast health clinic officially opensPosted 2 days ago
- Two people hurt in weekend ATV crashesPosted 2 days ago
- Surrey man facing charges for assaulting Merritt policePosted 5 days ago
- UPDATE: New evidence could prompt a return to court in battle over public access to lakesPosted 5 days ago
Vancouver police recover Merritt vehicle
A 2004 Ford F-250 that was reported stolen last Friday (June 23) in Merritt has been recovered in the Lower Mainland by the Vancouver Police Department.
“It was parked at one of the work places on Pooley [Avenue] and left overnight,” said Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
The vehicle was recovered yesterday (June 26) and police currently have no suspects in the theft of the vehicle.
“The side window had been smashed out and … the ignition had been punched,” said Dunsmore, adding that the vehicle will be returned to its owner and assessed by ICBC for any further damage.