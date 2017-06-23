Variance permits needed for fire hall expansion

The fire department is looking to get approval for a pair of variances needed in order for an expansion of the Merritt fire hall to move forward.

At its regular meeting on June 13, city council unanimously approved advancing a variance permit application submitted by fire chief Dave Tomkinson. A decision on the application will be made at the July 11 meeting.

The vote passed 6-0 as Coun. Dave Baker was not in attendance.

The current fire hall sits on a little more than 6,100 square feet of land at the corner of Nicola Avenue and Cleasby Street.

A two-storey addition, planned as part of a multi-phase upgrade of the fire hall, would add 5,216 square feet to the property.

After the renovation, the combined area of the facility will be 11,342 square feet of a 33,987 square foot lot, a report to council stated.

However, the lot is zoned as P3, which carries restrictions as to how much of a lot can be covered with a building. The phase two expansion would lead to too much of the lot being covered — which prompted the need for the variance permit.

The expansion is to be located about three metres from the property boundary abutting Cleasby Street, but the P3 zoning requires a 4.5 metre setback, meaning a variance will be needed for that as well.

“We don’t want to change the design of the building or anything like that even for the future as there’s more dollars involved in doing that as well. These are some variances that we don’t think affect the neighbours quality of life or sight lines,” said Tomkinson.

He said these changes will allow them to efficiently place the phase two addition on the existing property.

“That was the long-term goal. As opposed to looking for another property or a second property, [we’re] trying to make it work on this property that we’ve been on for 40 years,” said Tomkinson.

The project is included in the 2017 budget and construction would begin in 2018. The city is expected to launch an alternative approval process in the fall to get the go-ahead from citizens to borrow funds for the project.