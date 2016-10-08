Vees prove to be too much for Cents at SOEC

The Penticton Vees demonstrated why they’re at the head of the class in the BCHL’s Interior division with a dominating 5-1 win over the visiting Merritt Centennials on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Three quick goals in a span of nine minutes in the second period broke open a scoreless game, and paved the way for the Vees’ eighth win in nine starts this season, and a four-point lead in the Interior standings.

After outshooting the Cents 13-7 in the first period, and dominating play for long stretches of time, it was only a matter of when, not if, the Vees would finally get some pucks past Merritt starting goaltender Jake Berger, who was outstanding in keeping his team in the game early.

Ironically, the best scoring chance of all in the opening period went to Merritt’s Zach Risteau, who broke in alone on Penticton goaltender Mathew Robson. The 20-year-old puck stopper from Ontario calmly shut the door on a nifty five-hole attempt by the Cents’ recent acquisition from Minnesota.

Grant Cruikshank opened the scoring for the Vees at the 5:31-mark of the second period, with a beautiful powerplay tally as he skated from right to left across the high slot. Six minutes later, it was Ryley Risling who made it 2-0 for the homeside, followed shortly thereafter by Turner Ripplinger with his first of the season. To all intense purposes, the game was over – the Vees outshooting the Cents 29-20 after 40 minutes.

It was Penticton’s fourth goal, at 10:07 of the third period, that summed up the kind of night it was for the Centennials. The Vees buzzed the Merritt net for over 30 seconds, firing five successive shots at a beleaguered Berger between the pipes, before Ty Amonte found the twine at the back of the net.

Defenceman Mike Faulkner, one of the Cents’ best players on the ice Friday night, erased the donut for his team on the scoreboard with a nice unassisted goal from the point on the powerplay. His soft seeing-eye wrister found a way through a maze of players in front of Robson, who appeared handcuffed by the change-up pitch from Faulkner. The lesson for Merritt players – just get the puck on net and good things will happen.

Ty Barnstable tallied Penticton’s fifth and final goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation – on a night when Berger could not be faulted on anything he let behind him. Many of the 34 shots Berger did stop were Grade-A. At the other end of the ice, Robson had it considerably easier in turning aside 27 of 28 pucks sent his way.

As has become the norm between these two teams in recent years, Friday night’s game was a clean affair (only three penalties in total) that highlighted excellent skating, puck-handling and play-making. Except for the score (in Merritt’s case), it was Junior A hockey at its best.

The Cents and Vees go back at it Saturday night, in the back half of their home-and-home series at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. The puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Out of last night’s line-up for Merritt were forward Zach Zorn and defenceman Mike Van Unen. Making his first start in a Cents’ uniform was blueliner Zach Bleuler, acquired earlier this week from the Langley Rivermen. The 19-year-old Bleuler didn’t look out of place in the game.

Also suiting up for the Cents for the first time this season was veteran Henry Cleghorn, who missed most of the exhibition season and the first eight games of the regular schedule recovering from appendix surgery.