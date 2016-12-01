Vehicle break-ins continue to rise this month

A batch of break-ins to vehicles occurred in Merritt over the weekend, adding to the already growing number reported this November.

RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming said there were about 10 reports of vehicles being broken into in the Bench area between Friday evening (Nov. 25) and Sunday morning (Nov. 27).

He said in one instance a car window was broken in order to gain entrance to the vehicle, but nothing was taken.

“That’s not normal,” Flemming said, adding that thieves typically just check car door handles to see if a vehicle is open.

The break-ins are the latest in a string of reported break-ins this month across various areas of town

Const. Tracy Dunsmore said that on Nov. 23 two people in the Collettville area reported their vehicles were broken into. Sunglasses were taken from one vehicle while the other was reportedly rummaged through, but nothing was taken.

On Nov. 15, police received six reports of thefts from vehicles — three occurred on Cowley Street, two occurred in Collettville and one report came from Jackson Avenue. In all of these particular reports vehicles were left unlocked and minor items such as change and cigarettes were stolen. On Nov. 22, there was one more break in on Irvin Avenue.

“This is a very common occurrence in the Merritt area so if we take away the opportunity it should help decrease the crime,” said Dunsmore. “Please be vigilant in your own neighbourhoods and watch for suspicious persons or neighbours homes,” she advised.

Numbers higher than usual

That makes 19 reported break-ins to vehicles in Merritt so far this month, up sharply compared to the seven reported thefts from vehicles in November of 2015, according to statistics contained in the RCMP’s quarterly reports. There were and 68 in total last year.

Flemming told the Herald these statistics don’t differentiate between a break-in where an item was reported stolen and those in which an item wasn’t taken.

“If there was nothing taken and they reported it, there’s no differentiation in our reporting process between an attempted theft and an actual theft,” said Flemming.

There were four reported thefts from vehicles this past September, four reported in August and five in July, according to the RCMP’s third quarter report.

Flemming said vehicle break-ins tend to come in cycles.

“[Thieves will] go through Diamond Vale, and then they won’t go through Diamond Vale again for quite a while because they’ll go to Collettville or they’ll go to the Bench or they’ll go downtown,” said Flemming, adding that a rash of break-ins typically puts people in a neighbourhood on alert.

“It’s basically a crime of opportunity,” he said.

“I can only recommend so many times that you take anything of value out of your vehicle,” he said.

Police advise people keep their doors locked and valuables in their trunk as opposed to the cab of their vehicles where they would be in plain sight.

Blitz planned

Next Wednesday (Dec. 7) the Community Policing Office (CPO) will be conducting its annual foot patrol blitz to observe parked cars to see if people have left valuables in them.

CPO co-ordinator Heather Broman said volunteers will be looking for items thieves would target such as sunglasses, money and back packs.

“You have people who are opportunists looking for easy things to steal and if they can just open up a door and steal some change, or whatever they see in [the] vehicle that might be something they’d like to have they’ll do it,” said Broman.

She said usually thieves will move on if they encounter a locked door.