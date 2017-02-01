Vigil planned for victims of Quebec City shooting

In the wake of the fatal shootings at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday night, a Merritt woman has teamed up with the Crossroads Community Church to show their support for the victims.

People of all faiths are welcome to attend the vigil that is being held on Tuesday (Feb. 7) at 2 p.m. at the church.

Merrittonian Wendy Boraas said she decided to spearhead the initiatives after seeing the news coverage of other vigils held in response to the tragic incident.

“I thought ‘Gee, I wish I was back in the Vancouver area, so I could go to something like that,’ and then I began to think [that] just because this isn’t a big town doesn’t mean that [a vigil] can’t be here too,”Boraas told the Herald.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 29), a gunman stormed a mosque in Quebec City and opened fire on men who were attending prayer, killing six and wounding 19 others.

The suspect, Alexandre Bissonette, has been charged with six-counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. He returns to court on Feb. 21.

On Tuesday, Merrittonians are welcome to attend the church for what Boraas said will be an informal gathering.

There is also a separate event being held in Knutsford this week in response to the shooting. At the end of the noon service at the Ayesha Mosque a session will be held to offer prayers for the victims and their families. It’s expected to be held between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and anyone can attend.

The mosque is at 2805 Highway 5A South.

The victims of the mass shooting at the Quebec City mosque were fathers, businessmen, a university professor and others who had gathered for evening prayers.