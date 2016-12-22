Vince Ready to enter contract talks at Highland Valley Copper

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

Highland Valley Copper and the union representing more than 1,000 of its employees are bringing in a mediator in an attempt to get through an impasse in contract talks.

A company official said the two sides have not met this month. The contract between Highland Valley Copper and United Steelworkers Local 7619 expired at the end of September.

“Vince Ready [B.C. Labour Relations Board mediator] is coming in on Jan. 9,” company spokesman Peter Martel said.

“It’s fair to say the two parties haven’t met in December for negotiation.”

Martel otherwise declined to comment on negotiations.

Union president Kyle Wolff could not be reached for comment.

In an update to members published on its website at the end of November, Wolff accused the company of cost-cutting and running down its plant in a bid to boost profits.

The union also alleged the company is attempting to contract out jobs and hire casual employees.

“Over the last three years, we have cut over 200 jobs, putting more stress on each employee, ensuring they are overworked; all in a long-term plan to get the language they are proposing right now,” Wolff wrote to members.

“It all comes back to respect. They do not respect you, or the work you do.”

In its most recent financial statements, parent company Teck Resources said the mine near Logan Lake eked out a $9-million gross profit in the third quarter of this year— down from $74 million in the same period in 2015.

Highland Valley Copper issued a statement in October warning of lower profitability for the mine that employs 1,300 workers.

Since that statement, however, copper prices have rebounded, reaching an 18-month high in November.

Teck forecasts copper production at Highland Valley Copper is expected to decline from between 35 and 40 per cent after higher grade ore is exhausted in the Valley pit.

Production is now moving into the lower grade historical Lornex pit.

Highland Valley Copper is on track to record more than $95 million in gross profit this year.

Profit at the mine peaked in 2006, when it totalled more than $1 billion.