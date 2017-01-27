Visiting teams prevail at rec hockey tournaments

Out-of-town squads proved to be the cream of the crop in men’s and women’s rec hockey tournament action on the weekend.

At the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, it was an all-Logan Lake final, with Sirk’s Storm defeating the Bullets 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Storm had a local flavor to it, with four Merritt players in the line-up: brothers Josh and Cole Yurkowski, along with Dan Post and Cody Kightley. Captain of the Storm was former Merritt Centennial Tanner Sirkia, who played briefly for the Junior A team in 2001-2 and again in 2003-4.

The ‘B’ final of the Merritt men’s event went to the Trailer Park Boys from Vancouver, who edged out the local Nadina Lagers 3-2. Suiting up for the Lower Mainland victors was Merritt minor hockey league product and former Centennial, Stu Baird. Meanwhile the Lagers’ line-up featured current Centennials’ coaches Joe Martin and Matt Samson.

A total of eight teams took part in this year’s men’s tourney. In addition to the Lagers, other sides from the Nicola Valley were the Vipers, Maniacs, Desert Dogs and Silverbacks.

Out at the Shulus arena on the weekend, it was the annual Queens of the Ice tournament, hosted by the local Thrashers squad. There were a total of 10 teams taking part.

In the ‘A’ final on Sunday, the undefeated Ashcroft Cowgirls prevailed 4-1 over the Kamloops Coyotes. Once again, there was a local touch on the winning side, as the Cowgirls’ roster included Merritt gals Melissa Robinson, Jill Yakimchuk and Savannah Suzuki. Yakimchuk scored twice in the championship contest.

The ‘B’ final at the Queens tournament went to the Buckskin Babes out of Kamloops, who defeated another Tournament Capital squad, Kali Storm, 3-0. Both teams had Merritt representation, as the victorious Babes included Vicki Taylor and Shayla George, and the Storm had Dayna Oppenhiem and Selena Henry on the roster.

Finally, in the ‘C’ final, it was Kamloops Lighting edging out the local Fur Real team, 1-0. The game’s only goal came with just 3:33 remaining in regulation following a stellar performance by Jenn Hutchison in the Fur Real net to keep the contest scoreless.

Other teams from Merritt in the Queens on Ice tourney included the host Thrashers and the Herricanes.