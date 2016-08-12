VOHRINGER: Eyes in the sky a no go for ethical hunters

Last month the government of British Columbia amended the provincial Wildlife Act by adding drones as illegal equipment to operate or possess, or use data obtained by drones while on hunting or trapping excursion. Furthermore, it is illegal for a third party owning a drone to help a hunter or trapper in gathering data with a drone. This is now an addition to section 27 of the Wildlife Act which outlines the illegality of helicopters or other aircraft for hunting.

Violations to this new amendment could cost the offender up to $250,000 in fines and up to two years in jail. Steve Thomson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, said that there was no real necessity for this amendment but rather the government wanting to make sure to keep up to the pace with modern technology.

Hunting advocacy organization like the BC Wildlife Federation, the Guide Outfitters Association of BC and the hunting community at large welcomed these changes to the Wildlife Act. With this change B.C. follows Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador in banning drones for hunting and trapping purposes. Jim Glaciar, president of the B.C. Wildlife Federation, summed up what the majority of hunters think about drones: “Using drones to help track your prey just isn’t part of the hunting culture in British Columbia. Hunters are respectful of wildlife and their habitat and very supportive of the steps government is taking to prevent hunters from using drones.”

Indeed, I remember that as early as two years ago the danger of the unethical use of drones had been widely discussed on hunting related social media sites. “Government should ban drones” was a very widely held opinion among the vast majority of hunters throughout our province. What some of the non-hunting readers of my column may not know is that hunters, by large, adhere to a strict code of hunting ethics. A large part of this ethics code discusses “fair chase.” Fair chase in summary is the legal and ethical sportsmanlike pursuit of a wild animal that does not give the hunter an improper advantage over the animal.

In relation to the use of a drone it is agreed upon that it is highly unethical to pursue an animal with a remote controlled flying object fitted with a GPS and camera. It is also unethical use of a drone to locate and relate information about the whereabouts of the animal to the hunter. The ethical fair chase pursuit means that the wild animal at all times must have a chance to evade the hunter. Because of that it does not come as a surprise to me that organizations like the BC Wildlife Federation, the Guide Outfitters Association of BC, and the majority of hunters not only supported the government in amending the Wildlife Act to include drones to the list of illegal hunting and trapping methods, but actively lobbied the government to do so.

Incidentally, the subject of drones in regards to hunting came up elsewhere four years ago. At that time the animal rights group PETA started a campaign called “Air Angels,” in which they offered their followers to purchase or rent a drone equipped with cameras from PETA with which they can “observe” hunters and spook wild game away.

Unfortunately for PETA, after hunters reported “Air Angel” drones to the authorities the animal rights group was reminded by the USA government, and later by the Canadian government, that it is a criminal offence to harass wildlife and to interfere with legal hunting.

A few animal rights activists were arrested in America and successfully charged. In one case an animal rights activist was sentenced to pay a $25,000 fine and serve a two year term in jail for harassing hunters and interfering with the legal taking of wild game. After that PETA quickly dropped their anti-hunting crusade, realizing that they could be on the hook for aiding and encouraging criminal activity.

Othmar Vohringer lives in the Nicola Valley. He is an animal behaviourist and outdoor writer for hunting magazines in Canada and the U.S. www.othmarvohringer.com.