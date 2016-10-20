VOHRINGER: Happy times are here for hunters

Last week I read in a medical journal that October is the starting point of more people suffering from depression than at any other time of year. The winter blues even has medical name, it’s called “Seasonal Affective Disorder” or SAD.

Just thinking of that name makes me sad.

As you might guess, the medical profession has invented a treatment for SAD; it involves treating patients with anti-depressant medicine and in some cases with psychiatric counselling.

For hunters the start of October is an exciting and happy time. The start of October brings cooler weather and that triggers the deer rut. During the rut, deer move around more frequently than at any other time of the year thus making them easier to spot. As an added bonus in October, the government provides more liberal bag limits for deer.

During the month of October the antler restrictions for mule deer bucks are lifted from “4 points only” to “any buck” and the regulations for whitetail deer change include two females in addition to the two buck limit. That is plenty of opportunity to fill the freezer with natural meat.

It is an established fact that many hunters, including myself, don’t bother much to hunt the early season; instead, we wait for October when the leaves turn into bright colours and the temperatures cool down.

For as long as I can remember I always preferred the fall to any other seasons of the year, and it is not just because of hunting.

As a child fall was the time to be outside with the family, collecting firewood and mushrooms, marvel at the multitude of colours as the leaves change on the trees. I always associate fall with the fragrant scent of fresh dirt that I smelled while helping farmers with getting the last harvest in and plowing the fields. I regard fall as the season of rejuvenation, not the spring.

It is at this time of year that the deer and other wild animals engage in mating rituals, fields and gardens are tilled and seeded to make them ready for new plant growth next year. In the fall trees and other plants discharge fruit and seeds to come alive in the spring.

It is the fall that nature prepares everything to continue the age old cycle of reproduction.

If you’re suffering from SAD get outdoors and enjoy the wonders nature provides for us at this time of year, it sure beats sitting depressed at home and taking medication.

With that said I hope you all have an enjoyable fall season and if you’re a hunter I hope you will be fortunate enough to fill the freezer with some of the best and healthiest meat that only nature can provided for us.

Othmar Vohringer lives in the Nicola Valley. He is an animal behaviourist and outdoor writer for hunting magazines in Canada and the U.S.