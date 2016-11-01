VOHRINGER: Science says B.C.’s grizzly bears are doing fine

British Columbia has a good reputation for its world-class grizzly bear conservation and management program and has taken steps to improve it even more.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations has commissioned an independent scientific review of the grizzly bear harvest management system in B.C. The review found that the province has a “very high level of rigour and adequate safeguards in place to ensure the long-term stability of grizzly populations.”

It is also noted that BC has “produced more DNA-based population estimates for grizzly bears than any other similar jurisdiction in the world.”

The grizzly bear harvest management system review has 51 recommendations including furthering the enhancement of grizzly habitat protection, population inventory, access and harvest management. The government will take the recommendations into consideration in their future management plans for grizzly bears.

Steve Thomson, minister of forests, states that “the panel confirmed that B.C.’s population estimates are second to none and has provided many valuable recommendations that will further improve grizzly bear management decisions in B.C. and help guide long-term conservation policy and procedures for years to come.”

Andrew Deocher, co-author of the scientific review of grizzly bear harvest management system in B.C. had this to say: “Assessing the sustainability of wildlife harvest is a challenge for many species, but the B.C. grizzly bear harvest management procedures are rigorous, science-based and have meaningful safeguards. The future of grizzly bears in the coming decades, however, will depend on planning, habitat management, population monitoring and conservative harvest levels.”

The current estimate of B.C.’s grizzly bear population stands at 15,000. The population has been steadily growing over the years and today we see grizzly bears even in places like the Lower Mainland, where they were considered absent.

This is in stark contrast to the multitude of self-serving animal rights and anti-hunting groups proliferating the mainstream media with claims that the grizzly bear is an endangered species and that therefore all hunting should be stopped immediately — a notion that the NDP and BC Green Party keep regurgitating too.

Hunters, anglers and other outdoor recreational users can attest to the findings of the special commission that grizzly bear populations are on an upward trend as they encounter more bears and signs of them everywhere, even here in the Nicola Valley. I am pleased that our provincial government bases their wildlife management and conservation efforts on science, unlike some other jurisdictions in Canada that seem to be more worried about the opinions and votes of animal rights and anti-hunters — predominantly dwelling in big cities — than about scientific facts.

As our province’s example proves over and over again, good wildlife management always should be fact and science based.

A rather little known fact is that hunters are a vital part of science based wildlife management. Hunters are the “tool” of ensuring balanced wildlife populations, but they are also the sole contributors of the finances needed. Hunters also make up the bulk of the membership in organizations like the BC Wildlife Federation, Wild Sheep Society of BC, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the hundreds of local fish & game clubs across our province that support federal, provincial and local governments with volunteer work in the important work of wildlife conservation.