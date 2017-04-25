VOHRINGER: Trophy hunters targeted in election propaganda  

In recent weeks, the NDP and BC Green Party candidates have been seen on the campaign trail discriminating against trophy hunters. Meanwhile, the mainstream media is falling over itself pandering to the anti-hunting agenda.

Darren DeLuca, Liberal candidate for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, has been made the whipping boy of anti-hunters, NDP and BC Green party. What is his crime? He is the vice-president of the Guide Outfitter Association of BC which received last month a $60,000 donation from the Safari Club International (Editor’s note: Safari Club International is a pro-hunting lobbying group based out of Arizona).

That seems to be a good enough reason to unleash a discrimination campaign against him. Naturally, the outraged anti-hunting movement makes no mention of the hundreds of thousands of dollars they receive from foreign interest groups to finance their protest campaigns and anti-hunting advertisements in the media.

In last week’s newspapers, including the Merritt Herald, advertising appeared from an unnamed group, claiming that “78 per cent of people in Fraser-Nicola oppose the trophy hunting of grizzly bears.”

For years hunters have been portrayed as villains that will do anything to satisfy their “urge to kill.” Trophy hunters are especially vilified, described as “trigger happy” individuals that are a detriment to wildlife and society. In some extreme cases hunters are described as “sociopaths” that should be locked up for the safety of society. This targeted mass discrimination and dehumanization against a group of people has shaped the opinions of a largely ignorant population.

With all the hype and falsehoods you’re told about trophy hunting let me provide you with some facts. Trophy hunting, or any form of hunting for that matter, is not a detriment to the grizzly bear populations. The current estimate of B.C.’s grizzly bear population stands at over 15,000 animals; that is a much higher number than at any time in recorded history. This matches what hunters, anglers and other frequent outdoor enthusiasts report about seeing more grizzly bears, even in areas where they never have been seen before. In addition, grizzly bears attacking humans and livestock have sharply risen over the past few years.

All this information tells us that grizzly bears are not adversely impacted by hunting; in fact their population is thriving. This is partly because of the grizzly bear conservation/management program the government put in place to ensure the bears survival is secured far into the future. Indeed, our province’s grizzly bear conservation/management program has been lauded by biologists worldwide as exemplary.

What is a trophy hunter? Not what you’ve been told. Trophy hunters are very selective in what animals they hunt. Often a trophy hunter will go hunting for many years without taking any animals, all the while paying annual dues that are legally required to hunt. The trophy hunter looks for an older animal, and with that he actually makes a good contribution to wildlife management. Older animals do not take active part in the breeding process anymore, but they will attempt to prevent any younger males from taking over.

Bears especially are known for killing every younger male entering their territory. With that said, taking these animals out of the population ensures that young males can take over which ensures new healthy grizzly bear offspring. Finally, trophy grizzly bear hunting makes up less than one percent of all grizzly bear hunting activity with the overall hunt being around two per cent, yet it provides the province with over $120 million and an estimated employment of 2,000 people.

The question I ask you: is it really appropriate of the NDP and BC Greens to discriminate against — even vilifying — a relatively small group of people that have no adverse impact on the grizzly bear population? As I stated a few times in my columns over the years, it is a fact that hunters, including foreign and domestic trophy hunters, make the biggest financial contribution to wildlife conservation and in addition are the most active group in providing volunteer work through various organizations to ensure future generations can enjoy wildlife and pristine nature.

It is shameful behaviour of the NDP and BC Green party to engage in the same discrimination and hype propaganda anti-hunters use, in the hope to gain votes.

Othmar Vohringer lives in the Nicola Valley. He is an animal behaviourist and outdoor writer for hunting magazines in Canada and the U.S.