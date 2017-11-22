Home   >   Community   >   Volunteers heading door-to-door in Merritt

By on November 22, 2017
It was a bustling atmosphere during last year’s food drive, as volunteers sorted through 5,689 pounds of food. (Herald files).

 

It’s time to start digging through those cupboards, as the annual Hands of Hope food drive is set for Nov. 26.

Each year, a team of volunteers spends an afternoon traversing Merritt, going door-to-door to collect food on behalf of the Nicola Valley and District Food Bank’s Christmas hamper program.

Then, the team of good samaritans play the role of Christmas elves for a day, sorting all of the food (while enjoying a hot chocolate or two) in the warehouse space next to Yaki Joes pizza on Voght St.

Food bank manager Elissa Barron gave the Herald a laundy list of desireable food items, including canned vegetables, canned meat, rice, pasta, tomato sauce, soups and juices.

For those who know they won’t be home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Baron said you can leave a basket of food on the doorstep for volunteers to pick up. Just be sure to identify that the basket is intended for the Hands of Hope drive.

