Volunteers heading door-to-door in Merritt

It’s time to start digging through those cupboards, as the annual Hands of Hope food drive is set for Nov. 26.

Each year, a team of volunteers spends an afternoon traversing Merritt, going door-to-door to collect food on behalf of the Nicola Valley and District Food Bank’s Christmas hamper program.

Then, the team of good samaritans play the role of Christmas elves for a day, sorting all of the food (while enjoying a hot chocolate or two) in the warehouse space next to Yaki Joes pizza on Voght St.

Food bank manager Elissa Barron gave the Herald a laundy list of desireable food items, including canned vegetables, canned meat, rice, pasta, tomato sauce, soups and juices.

For those who know they won’t be home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Baron said you can leave a basket of food on the doorstep for volunteers to pick up. Just be sure to identify that the basket is intended for the Hands of Hope drive.