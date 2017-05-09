How to vote in Fraser-Nicola

General Voting Day is here, and polls in Fraser-Nicola will stay open until 8 p.m. tonight.

There are a number of polling locations in and around the Nicola Valley, and voters in Fraser-Nicola are welcome to cast their ballot at any of the locations in the riding.

Locally, voters can report to the Merritt civic centre (open until 8 p.m.), or the District Electoral Office located at 1976 Voght Street — however the office will close at 4 p.m. today.

Anyone over the age of 18, who is a Canadian citizen and a resident of British Columbia for the past 6 months is eligible to vote on May 9.

To cast a ballot, voters will have to prove their identity and their residential address. There are multiple ways to do this — voters can choose to present a BC driver’s license, BC Identification Card or another card issued by the provincial or federal government which shows a voter’s name, photo and address.

Alternatively, those without government-issued photo ID can bring two pieces of ID which show a voter’s name — one of which must also contain a voter’s current address. In some cases, even bills and mail from certain institutions will serve as proof of address — check elections.bc.ca for more information.

Employers are reminded that voters are entitled to a four consecutive hours free from work to vote on General Voting Day, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information on the Elections BC website further clarifies this rule: “For example, if a shift ends at 4 p.m., or does not begin until noon, the employee is not entitled to any time off. Employers can decide when their employees can take time off to vote.”

In the Fraser-Nicola riding, voters will be offered the choice between four candidates: incumbent Jackie Tegart, Harry Lali, Michael Henshall and Arthur Green.

Those looking for some last minute insight into the candidates’ key positions are invited to browse through the Herald’s election coverage on forestry, education, housing, seniors, biosolids, families, health and the Kinder Morgan pipeline.