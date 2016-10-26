WAGNER: Broken promises a dangerous path

It’s been just over a year since Justin Trudeau’s Liberals swept into power in Ottawa, riding a red-wave across the country to form the nation’s first non-Conservative government in a decade — and with a majority mandate to boot.

The months that followed were filled with photo-ops, snappy declarations of the current calendar year and promise after promise about the Liberals’ exhaustive legislative agenda.

One of the big ticket items on that list was electoral reform — a topic that was touched on heavily by the campaigning Liberals in 2015.

“This will be the last election contested under the first-past-the-post system,” was a line repeated ad-nauseum by Liberal candidates.

But more recently, in an interview with Le Devoir, a French-language newspaper published in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started to walk back his oft-repeated phrase from the campaign.

“Under Stephen Harper, there were so many people unhappy with the government and their approach that people were saying, ‘It will take electoral reform to no longer have a government we don’t like.’ But under the current system, they now have a government they’re more satisfied with and the motivation to change the electoral system is less compelling,” he said.

With the sideshow going on in the south, we might feel lucky that our biggest political scandal of the day concerns a broken promise on electoral reform.

But that would betray the significance of Trudeau’s statement.

Arrogance in government cost the Conservatives a dynasty, and Trudeau would be wise to remember that.