WAGNER: Characters, costumes and community — and golf (PHOTOS)

Life in a small town is all about the trade-offs.

That was the lesson I learned years back, when I accompanied a group of my best friends on a spring break trip to the Temiskaming Shores (which, being in frigid Northern Ontario, wasn’t a very popular spring break destination among college students that year).

We were there to take in a week’s worth of rural-town activities: ice fishing, sleddin’, and — our personal favourite activity — marvelling at which modern-day ammenities had yet to make it to Temiskaming Shores.

And while we might have found it hilariously foreign that people still recorded their bowling scores by pen and paper, rather than through an automated system — we also had a whale of a time enjoying the great company, and extremely personable community in Northern Ontario.

Those memories came flooding back for me this past weekend, as I took in the Rotary Club’s annual indoor golf event at the Civic Centre.

Between the multitude of costumes — some much more elaborate than I had anticipated — and the actual mini-golf course, I was blown away by how well put together the entire event was.

My golf game left much to be desired, but I had a blast visiting with community members I’ve been lucky enough to get to know over the last 10 months or so.

And I was reminded of the lesson I learned — and continue to learn — about small town living:

There are trade-offs, but you sure can’t beat the people.