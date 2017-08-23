WAGNER: A confluence of crazy

Update (Aug. 24): The drought level for the Coldwater River watershed was upgraded to level 4 on Wednesday afternoon.

“Fires, floods, crazy cold and snow, earthquakes…. what’s next? Plague of locusts?”

That was the way one Herald reader aptly summed up the string of wild weather events in the Nicola Valley since the start of the year.

And those that had a chance to camp at any of the local lakes this summer might argue that the plague of locusts — or more accurately, mosquitoes — did descend upon the region in a biblical fashion.

Only months removed from flooding across the Interior, residents of the Nicola Valley are now being urged to reduce their water usage as the Thompson-Okanagan region is experiencing drought conditions.

Though the skies have been blue for about a week, the haze from wildfire smoke could roll back in any day. Earlier this week, B.C. surpassed a million hectares burned as a result of this year’s forest fires — the single worst year on record since the province started keeping these records in the 1950s.

And yes — there was an earthquake. A magnitude 2.9 quake was detected about 60 kilometres southeast of town towards Princeton on Friday evening.

Factor in a rare solar eclipse earlier this week, and one might be forgiven for thinking that natural phenomena were showing signs of a coming apocalypse.

While it is tempting to draw a connecting line through all of this as a series of escalating, supernatural events — presumably ending with a meteor strike obliterating the Nicola Valley around October — I prefer to keep my imagination in check with a healthy dose of context.

Heavy snowfall in the winter, coupled with a cooler spring led to a large snowpack holding late into the season in B.C.’s Interior.

That kicked off a months-long flood watch in the region, as swollen rivers overwhelmed farmer’s fields, backyards and shorelines across the region, leaving standing pools of water ripe for mosquitoes to lay their eggs in.

A hairpin turn on the weather in late spring helped set the stage for where we are today — in the midst of a level four drought in the Coldwater and Nicola basins, with Merritt sitting at a “very high” fire danger rating.

And the record breaking fire season? No doubt spurred on by a number of lightning storms sparking very dry trees. But existing research from prior years suggests that as many as 40 per cent of all B.C. wildfires are caused by humans — and this year looks to be no different. When you hear reports of residents setting off fireworks in Williams Lake, apparently in celebration of their return to town following the end of an evacuation order; it’s safe to assume the fire season is as much a result of divine punishment as it is typical human stupidity.

I’ve been assured by a seismologist that a magnitude 2.9 earthquake — the strongest in the region since 2004 — poses no danger to the Nicola Valley.

So go ahead, try to enjoy the remainder of the summer without worrying about the next disaster set to level Merritt.

Although you’ll have to forgive me if you catch me nervously glancing at the sky every now and then.