WAGNER: CRTC scores win with net neutrality decision

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) issued a ruling on April 20 which — on its face — seemed to be a blow to consumers. In reality, it was a win for Canadians now and into the future.

The federal telecom regulator issued a decree last Thursday, essentially disallowing the practice of “zero-rating” by internet service providers (ISPs).

In plain English: ISPs like Bell and Telus are no longer allowed to pick and choose which services count against your monthly data cap.

Most internet plans available to Canadians — whether you’re talking home or mobile — place a monthly limit on the amount of data a user has access to over the course of a billing period. Any usage over and above that limit results in the ISP charging the customer exorbitant fees. Those with with an active Netflix addiction are surely already familiar with this form of legal extortion.

The decision from the CRTC will put a stop to promotions for plans which offered “unlimited access” to select streaming services, like Google Play Music or Spotify, exempting these online platforms from counting against a monthly data limit.

What gives? Canadians are already gouged by the price and relatively slow speeds of our internet connections — why eliminate promotions which allow consumers to circumvent a data limit by using already-popular streaming services?

The decision reaffirmed the CRTC’s support for a concept called “net neutrality.”

Whether you’re someone who is extremely tech-inclined or a luddite, the reasoning behind that decision should appeal to you.

Net neutrality is the view that all traffic, all data, should be treated equally by ISPs. In the opinion of the CRTC, it should be up to the consumer to pick and choose which content they view, free from the influence of ISPs.

In the words of Jean-Pierre Blais, CEO of the CRTC: “A free and open Internet gives everyone a fair chance to innovate and for a vast array of content to be discovered by consumers. A free and open Internet also allows citizens to be informed and engage on issues of public concern without undue or inappropriate interference by those who operate those networks.”

“Zero-rating,” therefore runs counter to this idea. By providing preferential treatment to large, established streaming services run by huge tech companies like Google and Apple, the CRTC ruled that Canadian ISPs were creating an uneven playing field which benefitted larger players over smaller start-up companies.

If every kid in town was given $10 a week for an allowance, and were allowed to spend it on whatever they pleased, all of the local candy shops would likely see a boom in revenues.

But if all of those kids were told a year later that their money could buy $20 worth of candy at Walmart, it wouldn’t be long before those other stores started to see their business dry up.

And while that might be great news for Walmart (which really didn’t need the extra boost in business anyway), it would be a sad state of affairs for the children, who might miss the choice offered by the smaller candy shops that have all left town.

So kudos to the CRTC for making an informed decision that protects consumers, small businesses and reaffirms the organization’s commitment to net neutrality.