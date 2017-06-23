WAGNER: Don’t believe shady statistics

Ever since the results of B.C.’s provincial election on May 9 came back as a dog’s breakfast, we’ve heard a tired refrain from NDP leader John Horgan.

“A majority of British Columbians voted for change,” proclaimed Horgan, in the confusion of the days immediately following May 9.

It’s not that he’s wrong — about 40 per cent of voters cast their ballots for NDP candidates, while around 17 per cent did so for Green Party candidates. Another 2.5 per cent chose to cast their vote in favour of non-Liberal party candidates in their ridings.

Of course, in 2013, non-Liberal candidates also garnered a combined 56 per cent of the popular vote — but nobody tried to say that a majority of British Columbians voted for change back then.

So maybe Horgan is actually referring to the number of ridings won by non-Liberal candidates — 44 to 43, a majority by literally the narrowest of margins.

But the Green Party and the NDP did not contest the election as part of some over-arching coalition party of non-Liberals, so expressing the results of the election in this way is a little disingenuous.

For example, one might (and some have) made a similar argument that more than 80 per cent of British Columbians voted for parties in favour of constructing the Trans Mountain pipeline. But here we are.

The only numbers that really matter? An Angus Reid poll which indicates that more than 70 per cent of British Columbians are against calling a snap election. So regardless of imaginary coalitions, it’s time for our MLAs to get to work.