WAGNER: Earning my rodeo spurs

I’ve only been in Merritt for four months, but with the way my rodeo career is progressing so far, I’d expect to see my name next to Ty Pozzobon’s on the Pro Bull Riding circuit within the year.

A couple weeks ago, I had the pleasure of attending my very first rodeo — the Nicola Valley Ranch Rodeo — where it occurred to me that it takes a very special breed of human to get on one of those buckin’ broncs.

So when I was approached about riding a bull in the businessman’s bull riding challenge at the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo on the Labour Day weekend, you might understand this city slicker’s immediate hesitation.

But when I arrived at the grounds on Saturday, I was reassured by a couple factors. Most prominently, the crowd of children who were riding the — yes, mechanical — bull without incident gave me some hope that I, as an able-bodied young man, might survive the challenge.

Second, I learned that my competition in the challenge was just as green as I was at the sport of bull riding, despite his prairie upbringing. (Sorry Dave, didn’t mean to sell you out in the paper).

Lastly, I can hardly ever resist the opportunity to make a fool of myself in front of a crowd of people. So, on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m., I stared down my competition from our cross-town media rivals Q101, and Carrie Ware and Co. Accounting, donned my borrowed cowboy hat, and dutifully hopped on the bull to try to win my spurs.

To make a short story long, the Herald came away with the win, and in the process earned the chance to make a $500 donation to a charity of our choice.

While the glory of victory will fade after a year — or a decade depending on how many times I retell the story — the money will go towards helping a community organization continue to do valuable work within our city.

Which is why we’ve decided to donate the money to the Merritt and District Hospice Society, a volunteer-driven program that has been around in the Nicola Valley for about 30 years.

The organization exists to support those in palliative care and their families, as well as to offer support for those who are grieving. It is a tough, emotional job which requires a great deal of empathy, inner strength, commitment and training — something which the Merritt Hospice Society requires all their volunteers to complete.

Death can be a terrifying concept for us to confront, but it is also universal — eventually, all of us will face the prospect of mortality in one form or another. To me, there is comfort in knowing that even in our last days, or in the depths of our grief, there exists a team of well-trained volunteers who are there to let you know they care.

And beyond their work in palliative care and with bereaved families, the hospice society also hosts events throughout the year aimed at community education about dealing with grief — as well as a biweekly support group for those living with loss.

I’ve only been in town for about four months now, and while it might be too late for me to be anything but a mediocre mechanical bull rider, I’m more than content to take a few bucks to make a few bucks, especially for a good cause. Double-especially if it means we get to stick it to our fellow news junkies at Q101.