WAGNER: Fake news, real fires

After a hellish weekend where more than 200 wildfires were ignited across the province, many woke up this week to smoky skies and suspicious news stories in their Facebook news feeds.

The story in question was a report that the wildfire situation in British Columbia had become so drastic that the province was pulling the Martin Mars water bomber out of retirement and into service.

The plane, built by the U.S. military during World War II, can carry more than 20,000 litres of water to dump on a fire. The last remaining Mars in service, the Hawaii Mars, also bears a bright cherry red and white colour scheme — which makes for really striking pictures when the behemoth is fighting fires.

Unfortunately, the story that was circulating over the weekend was written in 2015 — the last time the Martin Mars was pulled into service to fight B.C.’s wildfires.

The social media furor over the Martin Mars being called to fight fires became so great, Wayne Coulson (who owns the plane) was forced to issue a clarifying statement over Facebook.

“I would like to thank the hundreds of concerned citizens that have contacted us over the weekend and took the time to share their frustrations surrounding wildfire incidents in British Columbia. We can assure you that if called upon, we are here to support the Province of BC.,” Coulson wrote on July 9.

He went on to clarify that the earliest the plane could be on the frontlines in B.C. would be in early August anyway — the plane is booked for a flying tour experience later this month.

Despite the hundreds of comments on the post, and hundreds more tweets which called on Premier-designate John Horgan to pull the plane into service, there are a couple factors keeping it from being a perfect solution to B.C.’s problems.

Skrepnek: no plans to use Martin Mars – not only are there more efficient aircraft, he believes it is currently under repair. #BCwildfire — LizaCKNW980 (@lizaCKNW980) July 12, 2017

First — the plane is massive, meaning there are only a select number of lakes in B.C. that the aircraft can land on safely to refill its tank; 113 water bodies compared with 1,700 for helicopters.

Second, the cost of keeping the Martin Mars in service is enormous — the provincial government spent $750,000 in 2015 for the Mars to be deployed to four fires.

As a writer, I’m well-aware of the tendency for people to tell you how to do your job in the online comments section — but I admit, I’m not used to seeing the same advice levelled at firefighters.

Yet there is something about that antique hot rod of an aircraft that brings out British Columbians’ inner-fire chief every summer.

@JustinTrudeau where is the Martin Mars water bomber to help out #BCWildfire??? — Trent (@TweetedByTrent) July 12, 2017

Just bring out the Martin Mars already. Who cares how much it costs, BC IS DIEING — Andrew Roy (@andrewroysie) July 12, 2017

Hey @jjhorgan have seen Martin Mars in action – can help in so many ways – reach out to Wayne Coulson to get it in air sooner? #bcwildfire — Don Blakey (@b__man98) July 10, 2017

To be sure, the 1,600 firefighters who make up the BC Wildfire Service are in tough this season. The situation became so dire over the weekend that hundreds of extra firefighters were called in from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick.

These brave men and women will spend multiple days on the frontlines and in the air battling blazes across the province. With the most intense part of the wildfire season usually coming in August, it looks to be a long summer for the wildfire firefighters.

And that’s to say nothing of the emergency co-ordinators, who are supporting more than 14,000 evacuees, making sure they are connected with essential services and shelters.

On top of that, you have a communications arm which fights the good fight of ensuring that accurate information is relayed to the public and to the press regarding the status of the fires. As many Merrittonians discovered during this spring’s flood, misinformation travels quickly online — so the importance of accuracy in an emergency setting cannot be overstated.

These are the teams, among many others, who are the province’s real saviours when it comes to the wildfire season.

And ultimately, should British Columbia emerge from this summer with its forests left standing, it will be on the strength of its people — not some airplane from the 1940s.

For what it’s worth, B.C.’s chief fire information officer seems to concur: