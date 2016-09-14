WAGNER: Fentanyl, a train off-rails

There is a very old, and very tired thought experiment in ethics — one that you’ve probably heard some variation of before — known as the trolley problem.

The basic set up is that you are observing a runaway trolley barrelling down some railroad tracks. Ahead on the tracks, there are five people tied to the railroad, who will be unable to escape in time to avoid the train. However, you are standing next to a lever, which will divert the train onto another set of tracks — where there is only one person tied up.

The question created by this hypothetical: is it more ethical to allow the situation to play out without your interference (resulting in the death of five people) or to step in and pull the lever — directly causing the death of one person?

In many ways, the situation mirrors the conundrum faced by the legislators dealing with the growing opioid overdose crisis sweeping across the province. Hundreds have overdosed on fentanyl — ingested on purpose and accidentally — in B.C. over the past year, and hundreds more remain tied to the tracks with the runaway opioid train rapidly barrelling down on them.

Only, in this situation, the chance to pull the lever and divert the train was missed a long time ago.

The moment likely came in the ‘70s, when President Richard Nixon kicked off a storied tradition of politicians fighting wars against concepts and inanimate objects.

The rest of the western world fell in with the “War on Drugs,” and since then, we’ve driven stronger and stronger medical grade amphetamines underground, and created thriving black-market for pharmaceutical grade narcotics.

Despite the continuous, tireless and laudable efforts of the RCMP, opioids like fentanyl continue to flow into this province, almost half a century after the U.S.-led crusade against narcotics began.

The decision to punish addicts not only fostered demand on the black market for narcotics, but also drove millions of addicts from the treatment they needed to the underbelly of society. The sweeping consequences of the War on Drugs have been written about before, but now more than ever, we are faced with the very real fallout from marginalizing a large portion of the population, who disproportionately belong to the poorer classes.

The criminalization of drugs didn’t lead to the creation of fentanyl. But it has fostered an underground market for narcotics, where the potent, deadly opioid now appears in up to 80 per cent of the street drugs in B.C., as provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall explained in a press release on Sept. 13.

A key aspect of the trolley problem is that the exercise doesn’t assign other identifying factors to the people on the tracks. By flipping the switch and diverting the track, one doesn’t know whether five criminals were saved at the cost of a noble laureate.

But we know who is being killed by the opioid crisis — they are disproportionally the poor, the mentally ill and the most vulnerable members of our community. Some have criminal histories, some have families who mourn their passing, and others are invisible, both in life and death — but they all deserve the chance to live.

We might never know how many lives we may have cost — or saved — by launching a campaign criminalizing addiction in the ‘70s. Our status quo is to watch in horror as more lives are lost, and the opioid train just keeps chugging along the track we chose — and sure, we might save a few lives with naloxone along the way.

But it’s never too late to build another track and flip the switch — even if the decision leaves a bad taste in our mouths.