WAGNER: Hail to the chief

Donald J. Trump is set to be the leader of the free world, after winning the U.S. election on Tuesday.

The result was a shocker, after pollsters across the world predicted Hillary Clinton would cruise to a relatively safe electoral victory, as she maintained a significant lead heading into Tuesday’s contest.

But of course, you already know all of that.

By the time the papers hit the stands today (Nov. 10), Trump will have spent two days revelling in his improbable success.

(Perhaps, by this point, the Canadian immigrations and citizenship website will be back online, after it was flooded with more traffic than it could handle on election night as the tide turned in Trump’s favour.)

Trump fought a multi-front war throughout the campaign, at times picking fights with his own party, his opponent, and swathes of minority groups across the United States.

His success is historic for a number of reasons — but Canadians should pay attention to one particularly historic aspect of president-elect Trump: he is the fifth president in U.S. history to have been elected to office despite not winning the popular vote.

Trump joins the company of John Quincy Adams (1824), Rutherford B. Hayes (1876), Benjamin Harrison (1888), and George W. Bush (2000) — which means he’s only the second president in the last century to pull off the feat.

Given how different the systems of government are between Canada and the United States, and the vast differences in how we elect our leaders, it might seem a little hollow to say there are lessons to be learned for Canadians from the Trump victory.

But keep in mind that years of successive majority governments in Parliament, elected by a sliver of the population, led to intense pressure for electoral reform among Canadians.

Perhaps the 59,727,800 Americans who woke up to find Trump in power could remind us why waiting on electoral reform might be playing with fire.