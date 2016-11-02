WAGNER: Lessons to be learned from Standing Rock

There are some jarring images emerging from the protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DPL) — lines of armed law enforcement officers, standing shoulder to shoulder staring down a collection of indigenous people, partially shrouded by heavy black smoke from a pile of burning tires.

There are other images as well, of police and the national guard pointing beanbag rifles at unarmed protestors, which underline the extreme tension as police attempt to remove the protestors so that construction on the pipeline can continue through traditional, unceded Sioux territory.

Needless to say, for those interested in the business of shipping crude oil, this isn’t a good look.

According to a CBC report, members of more than 200 indigenous bands and tribes from across North America have joined the Standing Rock Sioux in their protest of the pipeline, which the Sioux say will endanger their water supply and disturb sacred and/or archeological sites.

Even more have added their support to the protest through social media — either by sharing live video streams from the protest camp, or by “checking-in” at the Standing Rock camp using Facebook’s GPS tools (an effort geared towards hampering the ability of police to monitor protestors through their social media feeds).

Whether the protestors are ultimately successful in stopping the pipeline or not, energy companies pursuing pipelines in Canada would be wise to learn from the Standing Rock protest.

Confrontations like the one in North Dakota between industry and indigenous groups are avoidable — but it requires a collaborative approach to development, instead of a confrontational one.

With the TransMountain pipeline project looming on the horizon locally, there are still a host of indigenous groups who haven’t signed off on having the pipeline traverse their territory — that must be remedied before construction can begin.

Indigenous voices have been silenced in political discourse for generations, but they are being heard now, and we would be wise to listen.