WAGNER: So long, Mr. Webster

It is quite literally the end of an era at the Merritt Herald.

Our intrepid and prolific sports editor, Ian Webster, will be retiring from his post as of the start of the new year.

Names underneath the masthead have changed with semi-regularity over the past 30 years, but one constant at the Herald has been the presence of Ian Webster’s byline above any number of stories in the newspaper.

His domain was sports, to be sure, but his contribution to the newsroom — certainly under my tenure — has been his near-encyclopaedic knowledge of all things Merritt. When Google would fail to identify a neighbourhood, Ian knew where it was. When you couldn’t track down someone’s phone number, Ian — without fail — knew how to get in touch with the family. To the young reporters who have cut their teeth in the Nicola Valley, Ian has been a steadying rock, offering kind suggestions and never lording over your copy — despite the fact that he had decades of experience as a teacher and journalist to draw upon.

Ian started contributing editorial cartoons to the paper back in the ‘80s, a job that earned a lot of laughs and, by his own admission, the occasional avalanche of criticism when he picked on certain issues. Those are the kind of reactions that all great cartoonists should strive for, we told him, in an effort to get him to pick up the craft again (to no avail).

In the ‘90s and early 2000s, while working as a full-time elementary school teacher, he began contributing sports stories and photos to the Herald. Retiring from his teaching job in 2009, Ian officially took over as sports editor for the Herald, marking a transformative period for the paper’s sports section.

Ian covered everything. From nightly recaps of the local BCHL team, to elementary school volleyball competitions. From pro rodeos, to beer-league softball championships; if it was local and it was recreation-related, you could bet on spotting Ian at the event, camera in hand, ready to report.

Listening to him conduct interviews in the newsroom was another pleasure. He was patient and fair with all of his sources, and never shied away from getting a couple quotes from some real youngsters into print.

His sports pages were full of fantastic shots, most of them his own, which served as beautiful illustrations to his colourful reporting. Ian’s personality shone through his writing, and I was always amazed at how much content he was able to fit into a couple pages every week.

Mr. Webster (as many of his former students who dropped by the Herald referred to him), has left big shoes for the editorial staff at the Herald to fill. People pick up the Herald every week expecting to see a glut of sports and recreation coverage, and we promise to do our best to pick up the slack in his absence. Luckily enough for us, Ian has promised that he is only a phone call away whenever we need his assistance.

But the Herald could be around for another century and not see another contributor like Ian. He was one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly — as a staff, and as members of this community.