WAGNER: The lowdown on fake news

The term ‘fake news’ barely had a chance to enter our lexicons before it was gobbled up by partisan commentators, reappropriated by the Trump administration, and regurgitated back to the masses as a catch-all term for news which personally upsets the president.

Whereas ‘fake news’ once referred to the scourge of (obviously false) clickbait style headlines which were ubiquitous on social media during the U.S. presidential campaign.

Of course, fake news existed long before 2016. Websites with fancy front-end designs imitating the property of a reputable journalistic organization have been around for nearly as long as actual websites for reputable journalistic organizations.

So when President Trump recently shouted down a CNN reporter at a press conference, yelling “fake news!” at Jim Acosta when he tried to ask the president a question, it was clear that the term had been severed from its previous definition.

This abrupt redefinition is strange because this new political buzzword has no real roots in partisan politics. If you were to describe the common characteristics of fake news websites — the rant-like headlines with all-caps words, non-location specific names such as the “Daily Currant,” and sites which very rarely featured a “contact us” page — to someone on Facebook a few years ago, and they probably would have been able to keep up with the conversation. This is not a new phenemenon.

The important takeaway here is that fake news was once a term whose definition was agreed upon by people on both sides of the political spectrum.

But while President Trump should know better than to invoke withering levels of dramatic irony by accusing a news organization of having faked their way into a White House press conference, the moment does present an excellent opportunity to remind everyone to be a touch critical of everything they read.

Trust your intuition when something seems off in a story — don’t hesitate to email the reporter, or the news organization if you know something has been reported wrong. A real media organization will be grateful for the information.

Check the site’s credentials by looking for a “about” page, or a “contact us” section which links to a real physical address — fake news purveyors can be sneaky, but relatively few fake sites will include these types of details.

Gauge your own reaction to the story — does it seem to be written with an inflammatory tone, using language you might not expect to see in a paper? Then it’s probably fake — and you can avoid hitting that share button.