WAGNER: How the media made #clownpocalypse

Like a turkey pulled out of the oven at the perfect moment ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, the “creepy clown crisis” sweeping across North America has appeared to hit its apex in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

While people have harboured fears about clowns for decades, children’s entertainers with painted faces re-entered the public consciousness in August, after reports began circulating about mysterious clowns trying to lure kids into a forest in Greenville, South Carolina.

Once that story hit the wire, reports of creepy clown sightings began coming in from all corners of the United States — and even spread to the United Kingdom. So it was only a matter of time before the clowns started being spotted in Canada.

Since the start of October, menacing clowns have been confirmed by police in Langley, and Surrey, and a clown-related threat on social media resulted in the partial lockdown of a high school in Prince George. Two teens were arrested in connection to the clown-threat.

Though the Merritt RCMP have yet to receive any reports of clown sightings around town, anecdotal evidence on social media suggests Merritt hasn’t been spared from the “clownpocalypse,” as multiple locals have reported seeing clowns lingering around town.

The tricky part about dealing with clowns from a police standpoint is separating the potentially dangerous clowns from the pranksters who latch on to the trend on a lark. (To be clear, there have been no reports of any clowns actually committing murder or assault).

“It’s not illegal to be a clown,” Const. Tracy Dunsmore with the Merritt RCMP told the Herald.

But while the creepy clowns trend has been a goldmine for media organizations across the world, which continue to report on largely harmless clown sightings with the hopes of cashing in on the viral phenomenon, clownpocalypse has all the makings of a story about to take a dark turn — and journalists should be aware of their own culpability in helping create this faux-crisis.

Though it’s unclear what sparked the initial reports from South Carolina — as police never actually located any killer clowns in Greenville — the story carried enough creepiness grounded in reality to become a viral hit. Over the last 90 days, a Google trends map indicates that searches for “clowns” started to pick up rapidly in September, and spiked in early October as the clown trend started to manifest in countries around the world.

By now, the story has hit critical mass. School districts, including our own School District 58, have issued a warning to students and parents about participating in the creepy clown pranks: what might seem like a harmless prank could result in unpredictable consequences.

But for those looking to score a viral hit on YouTube or Twitter, the recipe has never been easier: don a clown costume, stand on a deserted street corner, scare some locals and wait for the news reports, complete with a stock image of a scary clown, to start rolling in.

It’s a bizarre 21st century take on the copycat effect — wherein sensational publicity of an event or crime tends to inspire more of the same. In the media, we’re especially sensitive to the copycat effect when it comes to suicide — generally, it is accepted that most suicides should not be reported on for this very reason.

But when it comes to the clowns, the real-world consequences of copycats have been minimal so far. A couple teen pranksters have been arrested here and there, but for the most part, pranksters have terrified children and adults, and earned their fifteen minutes of viral fame without incident.

Still, the chance for one of these clown encounters to turn from Halloween joke to tragedy remains a reality, and will only increase as more people try to become the next big thing on Twitter.

This is not lost on police in Utah, as the Orem police department was forced to devote an entire Facebook post to the creepy clown trend, reminding residents that they do not have the legal right to shoot clowns on sight.

The post from Oct. 3 warned that “if someone is standing on the sidewalk, dressed like a clown and they don’t have any weapons and they are just standing there not chasing anyone around and you call us, when we respond and that person decides to look at us and walk the other way without saying a word, we can’t do anything.”

Fear is a powerful emotion. It tends to override our ability to think rationally, and encourages rash, impulsive decision making. Fear also dominates our attention, and stories about the things we are afraid of — terrorist attacks, public health emergencies, crime, and yes, clowns — are no exception to that rule.

So while journalists across the continent are eagerly awaiting their town’s first clown sighting — prepping snappy ledes and searching for the perfect stock image of Pennywise the clown from Stephen King’s It — they would be wise to remember that they are adding fuel to a fire. A big fire attracts a lot of attention but as the fire grows, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets burned.