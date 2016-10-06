WAGNER: Mental toll from Tolko shutdown

The sudden announcement that the Tolko mill in Merritt would cease operations by December — leaving more than 200 employees out of work and affecting a number of associated contractors and trucking companies — was a shock to the community.

Weeks after the announcement, reaction from local politicians, city managers, councillors and members of the industry continue to roll in.

Merritt’s city council, for example, were preparing for the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities meeting before news of the closure dropped, quickly forcing council to reorganize their priorities heading into the meeting of elected officials. While there wasn’t any major news from the conference regarding government intervention in the mill’s closure, politics can be a slow moving process at the best of times — so the community and those affected will continue to closely monitor the situation for any new developments.

It remains to be seen how the closure will affect the rest of the city’s economy, although the outcome almost certainly won’t be positive.

But on a more human level, it is particularly important that we understand and appreciate the gravity of the situation for more than 200 workers at the Tolko mill.

The sudden news that the mill would be shut down in December, leaving some employees who had been at Tolko for over 30 years out of work, could not only have devastating effects on the local economy, but also on Merritonians’ personal health.

Research from Silvia Mendolia, a lecturer in economics with the University of Wollongong in Australia, suggests that sudden job loss has a significantly detrimental effect on a person’s mental health.

What is interesting about Mendolia’s research is that there is also a measurable affect on the mental health of the family of someone who has lost their job.

In a community of about 7,000 people, more than 200 people and their families stand to be affected by the mill’s closure — and the research available to us suggests that it would be prudent to prepare for more than just an economic downturn as a result of the closure.

Mendolia concludes that while shock income loss is one contributing factor to an unemployed person’s deteriorating mental health, the consequences of losing one’s job also negatively impacts a person’s sense of self-worth. A lack of self-worth, stress from the sudden loss of income, and strained family relations can ultimately lead to depression — even for someone who is normally upbeat.

These conclusions seem a little self-evident, but serve as an important reminder that there is a human cost associated with closing down the Tolko mill, beyond simply balancing the books.

Fittingly, this week from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, is Mental Health Awareness Week in Canada. And while the stigma surrounding people with mental health issues is slowly improving, now seems like a worthwhile time to reinforce the message that anyone can suffer from mental illness — and there are resources available for those who seek them out.

Whether it’s through the Merritt Mental Health centre at the Nicola Valley Health Centre on Voght Street, or through one of the program run through Scw’exmx Community Health Services Society, those who are looking for professional help will find it in this region.

If I’ve learned anything about this community, it’s that Merrittonians are a resilient, proud group of people. I have no doubt that the local food bank will see an uptick in donations this season, as the community rallies around those affected by the mill’s closure.

But, in the immediate aftermath of the Tolko closure, the most important gesture of support this community can provide might be a simple question: “How are you feeling?”