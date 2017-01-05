WAGNER: More of the same in 2017?

In a twist on a classic idiom, Canadians are predicting that in 2017, the grass might actually be greener on their side of the fence.

At least, that’s the conclusion reached by the statisticians at Angus Reid, who released the results of an opinion poll gauging Canadians’ optimism about the upcoming year on Jan. 3.

One of the least surprising findings from the poll — given the relatively dreadful headlines in 2016 — was that Canadians tend to be more positive about what they expect for 2017, than what they experienced this past year.

(I won’t take all the credit, but I did pen an editorial last week that included some reasons for hope in 2017).

But while the findings showed that Canadians still have a sense of optimism, what was interesting is where that optimism is placed.

Though 25 per cent more Canadians expect 2017 to be good on a personal level than the share of Canadians who expect the year to be bad, the positive outlook ends there.

Canadians who responded to the Angus Reid poll had overwhelmingly a negative outlook for what the year would bring for the United States, and the world as a whole.

Fifty-nine per cent of Canadians predicted that the United States would be in for a bad year. You can likely chalk up some of that sentiment to the events of November, when Canadians reacted with general revulsion at the election of Donald J. Trump as president.

The numbers don’t inspire much confidence that Canadians will be wooed by the “Trump-lite” strategies of Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch.

On Jan. 3, Leitch appeared on Fox News, where she took a shot across the bow at her favourite faceless and vaguely-defined targets: the “elites and the insiders.” But then she turned to a newer target, closer to the hearts of most Canadians: universal health care.

Leitch concurred with host David Asman’s prompt that “It’s fair to say that socialized medicine isn’t the cure,” to long wait times and access to medical care.

It will be interesting to see how that plays in Canada, where the country’s aging population tends to hold their health care services in high-esteem.

It is also important to remember that this same demographic makes up a large portion of the Conservative party membership, coast-to-coast.

The same membership which will be responsible for electing the next Conservative party leader later this year.

Meanwhile, another Trump-esque figure looms on the sidelines of the Conservative party leadership race, in the form of investor-turned-television host Kevin O’Leary.

O’Leary has spent the past few months as perhaps the most talked about candidate for the Conservative party leadership, despite not having officially entered the race.

O’Leary, like Trump, is proving to be a master at stealing headlines from seasoned politicians. He promised to defeat ‘surfer dude’ Justin Trudeau in 2019 by running a nasty, ugly campaign — despite O’Leary not holding office nor the ability to speak both official languages.

Most expect that he’ll continue to bide his time until after the Quebec City all-French leadership debate scheduled for Jan. 17.

As long as O’Leary officially enters the race before Feb. 24, there would be no formal consequence for his skipping of the debate on Jan. 17, and foregoing of any effort to learn Canada’s second official language.

I’m of the firm opinion that there can really only be one Trump. But for Canadians exhausted from 2016’s brutal, ugly, norm-breaking presidential campaign, there might not be too much reason for optimism ahead.

The Trump-lites are coming — and they aren’t looking for happiness, they want you to be mad.