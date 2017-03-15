WAGNER: Picking the right medium for the message

When Mark Zuckerberg began matching faces together in his dorm room at Harvard in the early 2000s, it’s probably safe to say that the then-college student probably didn’t have a goal of fundamentally altering the way we communicate with each other.

And while “social media,” — at least as a concept if not a bonafide accepted term — was around before the advent of Facebook, no other site seems to have the inter-generational appeal and the sheer critical mass of users to dethrone the social giant.

Facebook launched in 2004, and I created a profile four years into its life — as the platform expanded to allow high school students to sign up. In those days, the majority of my peers tended to migrate their online activity from one social networking site to another every year or so (first MySpace, then Nexopia, for those really following along.)

But Facebook clearly had a permanence that those other sites lacked, and so about a decade later, many of my friends still maintain a relatively active profile.

What has changed in those years is the type of content I’m seeing shared on Facebook.

Where there were once snarky statuses and jokes, there are now serious political discussions being carried on in the comments sections.

Where there were once pictures of your friends from a party from the night before, there are now legions of Facebook marketing groups, looking to push their page and content into your newsfeed.

And all of that is absolutely fine — the platform has evolved and its user base has expanded with people the world over making use of the site.

But I do think that we should be aware of some of the limitations of the platform — limitations which have become increasingly prevalent over the last few years.

For many news organizations — the Herald included — Facebook drives a huge part of online audiences to news websites.

The ease at which people can comment on, and instantly react to news stories through the Facebook tab means that media organizations now have an overwhelmingly large set of data on how audiences respond to a given story.

Rather than being forced to pen a letter to the editor, wait for a publication date, and then hope that a malevolent editor decides to run your response to a story, our readers are able to churn out responses to stories as quickly as we can put them out.

And on a platform like Facebook, where every item from each individual publisher is competing for your attention, the instant reaction is the only reaction.

Collectively — and depending on your privacy settings — that group competing for your attention could refer to: your friends, the pages you like, suggested pages, things liked by your friends, targeted ads… Literally thousands and thousands of posts.

All of this to say that the platform was designed for people — particularly college students — to react to pictures of their friends, occasionally drunk, from the night before. It was not created with the idea of being conducive to intricate discussion on fiscal policy, or the complexities of modern identity politics.

In an era of extreme political polarization and warring factions on the internet, it’s important to remember the limitations of the medium you choose to present your message.

The Internet is a powerful tool and a great way to stay connected — but the world was never changed by an angry Facebook comment.

If you want change, you’ll have to get out there for real. Attend a council meeting, go to a community event or a protest — you might like it.