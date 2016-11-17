WAGNER: Politics as per (un)usual

“Two groups find common ground through compromise and rational discussions.”

It’s not a headline you might expect to read in 2016, but I assure you, it happened.

And it happened here to boot.

After downtown businesses in Merritt flagged a section of the zoning bylaw, which would essentially require businesses to pay an exorbitant fee to the city in lieu of providing parking, Merritt’s city council stepped up to the plate and made the necessary changes to satisfy business owners, and the city’s longterm objectives.

The fee for businesses which cannot supply the requisite amount of parking spots was reduced from $3,500 per spot, to only $1. The change means that businesses aren’t handcuffed by unexpected fees when trying to sell, while the city still has a method to track the availability of parking throughout the town.

‘Compromise’ might be a term that has fallen out of our political vocabulary lately. In its place, a new term has risen to the forefront when describing day-to-day politics: ‘divisive.’

Indeed, ‘divisive’ defined the major political battles in 2016, from the Brexit vote across the pond, to the U.S. election to our south. Canadians may have watched from the sidelines, but with the way we were inundated with coverage of the two battles, it was difficult not to feel like we were right there in the trenches with our British and American neighbours.

Regardless of what you thought of the results of the two votes, it would be hard to argue that the sanctity of the political process came through unharmed in either vote.

In the news business, we tend to try and fit current events into some kind of cohesive theme or narrative — it’s a story telling tactic, but it also helps us frame the day’s events, to give people more insight into what news is really telling them about the world.

When that theme has overwhelmingly been about the inability of two opposing sides of an issue to see eye-to-eye, it can be a breath of fresh air to know that the art of the compromise has not been eschewed for the Trumpian “art of the deal.”

By no means is the change to Merritt’s zoning bylaw indicative that the world is on the brink of harmony — I don’t expect the reduced fee for a spot near the Nicola Lanes assuaging the fears of young minorities in the States, or immigrant families in the U.K.

But the story is a reminder that when politics are done in good faith, when deals are negotiated face-to-face, that when you know the person across the aisle, compromise is still very much in vogue.

The change in the parking bylaw also serves to remind those frustrated by their inability to affect change on a global or national political scale: there are victories to be had in the political arena, but many of them are at the municipal level.

Kudos to Merritt’s mayor and council for letting rational thought win the day. Kudos to the Downtown Voice for reminding us that grassroots political organization is effective. It’s about time we had something to celebrate.