WAGNER: Profits in the right place

Earlier this week, the federal government reached a new deal with the provinces on splitting up the profits generated from taxes on legal marijuana — which is set to arrive in Canada in July of 2018.

The provinces will collect 75 cents on the dollar, leaving only a quarter of the profits to be redirected back towards Ottawa.

According to the B.C. government, the millions upon millions of dollars collected through taxation on marijuana will be spent on “programs to keep people safe and remove the criminal element from cannabis.”

This is all well and good, but the hand-wringing over the looming “increased public health costs” associated with legalization is a bit overplayed. Studies conducted in states which have legalized marijuana in the U.S. suggest there is no major uptick in pot usage following legalization.

Never mind the fact that nobody has ever died by overdosing on marijuana (unlike alcohol, opiates, or any number of over-the-counter medication currently available to Canadians).

While the province is carefully concocting a plan to keep legal marijuana under lock and key, nearly 1,000 British Columbians have died in the ongoing opioid epidemic, which has touched every corner of the province.

Rather than spending the marijuana tax revenue on a poster campaign to hang in schools and doctors’ offices denouncing the danger of pot, provincial authorities would be wise to use the money to further the fight against fentanyl — and the numerous underlying societal problems which are commonly associated with substance abuse, such as homelessness and mental health issues.