WAGNER: Psychology on the road

Have you heard of the Dunning-Kruger effect?

Even if you haven’t, you’ve probably experienced it firsthand at least a couple times in your life.

The Dunning-Kruger effect refers to a psychological phenomenon, where people who aren’t very good at a given skill will often vastly overestimate their own ability.

The effect earns its name from two psychologists — David Dunning and Justin Kruger — who first observed the phenomenon in 1999, in a series of experiments which tested a participants ability in reading comprehension, operating a motor vehicle, and playing chess among other activities.

Dunning and Kruger found that low-ability individuals will follow a general pattern when it comes to self-assessment of their ability: (one) they fail to recognize their own lack of skill, (two) they fail to recognize the extent of their inadequacy, (three) they fail to accurately gauge skill in others and (four) they recognize and acknowledge their own lack of skill only after they are exposed to training for that skill.

Given the rundown of major new stories in 2016 across the globe, this brief introduction to the Dunning-Kruger effect could realistically lead into another diatribe on politics — but I’ll spare you from that.

Instead, let’s bring our attention to an alarming example of the Dunning-Kruger effect in action in our own backyard.

A recent Insights West poll reveals that B.C. drivers harbour some pretty conflicting views on their skills on the road — especially in the winter.

Though the majority of British Columbian drivers admit that they are the worst winter drivers in the nation, their admitted-ineptitude has done little to curb their confidence in their own skills.

A whopping 64 per cent of B.C. drivers say they are “experienced” winter drivers who are still nervous about hitting the road when it snows.

Almost half of the drivers surveyed said they were experienced, but admitted they were outright bad at driving in winter conditions. And yet, the majority of B.C. drivers said that bad conditions won’t keep them off the roads.

Living in a community which sits at a nexus of high mountain highways, Merrittonians know first hand how treacherous the roads can get in the winter — even to the most experienced drivers.

As the mercury drops, and the white stuff starts to stick around for weeks on end, it’s worth remembering that the Dunning-Kruger effect is in full-swing this winter.

And for those who’ve watched a couple episodes of Highway Thru Hell, and think they’re ready to take their sedan on a crack at the Coquihalla in whiteout conditions…. Stay home.

We’d rather not feature you on the front page of the Herald this winter.