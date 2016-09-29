WAGNER: Residential schools legacy unresolved

From the year 1880 to 1996, the Canadian government sponsored a racist policy of taking First Nations children from their families, and shipping them off to schools in which they were isolated from their families, their culture and their spiritual beliefs.

The residential school system, billed at the time as a way to “kill the indian in the child,” is undoubtedly one of this country’s worst shames — as countless First Nations children suffered physical, sexual and mental abuse at the hands of the authority figures at the schools.

Today, Canadian children learn about the horrors of the residential school system in Socials’ classes, but the grim reality is that we don’t yet truly grasp the extent of the damage done to First Nations people from one hundred years of institutionalized racism and abuse.

For Sondra Tom, the legacy of the residential schools is inescapable. Though she did not attend a residential school, her mother did. So did her father. Her grandparents, too, were forced into a residential school — as were all of her aunts and uncles, on both sides of the family.

“I don’t like to use it as an excuse, but it is apparent that it has caused struggles — to have your grandparents and parents go through that,” she told me. “You hear a lot of people say, ‘That was in the past, why don’t you guys all forget about it and move on?’ But it has had a big impact on me, as a child of a survivor.”

Some things are lost in the slides and textbooks we provide to our kids in Socials class. Horrible acts of physical and mental abuse have a way of sticking with you, long after the lesson is over — but it is the more insidious forms of abuse which have a way of working themselves down, from survivor to child and through multiple generations of a family.

“My parents not knowing how to parent, because they never had parents — it was institutionalized parenting for them,” said Tom. “It didn’t show them how to love, it didn’t show them how to guide us properly.”

Today’s Canada envisions itself as a bastion of progressivism in the world, and with the smiling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and thousands of Syrian refugees pouring into the country, it’s easy to get caught up in the narrative that our country has moved past its troubled history of institutionalized racism.

But to talk with Tom, or Phyllis Edward, or any other survivor of residential schools — to see the pain that still lingers in their eyes when they discuss the loss of their culture, language and family — is a poignant reminder that the trauma is far from over.

On Sept. 30, the pain, trauma, and memories of the residential school system will be forefront on this community’s radar, as people don orange shirts to show support for the survivors and their families.

Wearing an orange shirt for one day of the year will not fix the century of systemic abuse — but it is important to remember, said Edward, and that alone makes Orange Shirt Day a worthwhile endeavour.

“When you hear the stories, it’s just so hard to believe those kinds of things can happen,” said Edward. “You can see it in the communities — you don’t have the good family structure… It will continue because you have to know where you come from. You have to have that bonding feeling, and when it’s missing, you look for it but you look for it in the wrong places.”

For more than 100 years, First Nations children in residential schools suffered without the acknowledgement of the “rest” of Canada. The pain that results from those years will not be erased in a few short decades. It will not be erased by an apology from our former Prime Minister in 2008. It will not be fixed by wearing an orange shirt on Sept. 30.

But at the very least, wearing a loud orange shirt will be tacit acknowledgement of our failings as a country — and highlight the need for us to remember, and to strive to be better together.