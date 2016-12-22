Home   >   Opinion   >   WAGNER: Shinny season is here again

WAGNER: Shinny season is here again

By on December 22, 2016
A few boys lend a hand with the shovelling of the outdoor rink at Central Park on Dec. 18. (Ian Webster/Herald).
I’ll be the first to admit that I can’t skate.

(Given that I admitted in an earlier column this year that I’m also green when it comes to rodeo events, I realize that I’m not doing much to raise my stock in the Nicola Valley).

Cole Wagner is the editor of the Merritt Herald.

But after spending four years of my life in desolate winter wastes of Ottawa, I realized very quickly that there is a gene inside all Canadians that makes us yearn to skate outside.

I’m sure someone more talented than I has waxed poetic about the brisk feeling of winter air on your face, or the satisfying crunch of the ice beneath your blades.

But one of the things I learned in Ottawa — a city in which almost every single neighbourhood has a outdoor rink within walking distance during the winter — was that maintaining a sheet of ice for months on end never happens by accident.

Behind every community arena was a volunteer — and in some cases, teams of volunteers — who would make it their duty to flood, scrape, and monitor the ice throughout the winter season.

These are people with jobs, with families, with often a host of other commitments, who are inexplicably drawn to a time consuming job where 90 per cent of the work is done in freezing temperatures.

Something magic about the ice, I guess.

Another thing I learned in Ottawa was that on the ODR, everyone was welcome.

I might have looked like Bambi on the ice my first couple games, but I never heard it from the group playing out there that day.

With the announcement this week that a group of volunteers have taken responsibility for maintaining the ice at the Central Park lacrosse box, my mind goes to the fantastic experiences I had playing hockey outside in Ottawa.

It’s more than an excuse to get outside — it’s a chance to get to know your neighbours, and do a little good in the community.

Part of me knows that when I step on the ice for the first time in Merritt, there will be kids half my age deking me out of my jockstrap.

And personally, I can’t wait.

