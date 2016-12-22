- Parking bylaw amendment adopted with zoning changePosted 30 mins ago
- Webster weighs in on Cents in annual report cardPosted 1 hour ago
- Cents head into the Christmas break winless in fivePosted 2 hours ago
- Frigid temperatures subside, snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway endedPosted 16 hours ago
- Ranching water management? There will be an app for thatPosted 20 hours ago
- Asia imports up as U.S. targets B.C. lumberPosted 21 hours ago
- Health Minister on the ‘desperate fight against a public health crisis’Posted 23 hours ago
- Man wanted for machete attack turns self in to policePosted 1 day ago
- Snowfall warning still in effectPosted 2 days ago
- Outdoor rink at Central Park driven by community effortPosted 2 days ago
WAGNER: Shinny season is here again
I’ll be the first to admit that I can’t skate.
(Given that I admitted in an earlier column this year that I’m also green when it comes to rodeo events, I realize that I’m not doing much to raise my stock in the Nicola Valley).
But after spending four years of my life in desolate winter wastes of Ottawa, I realized very quickly that there is a gene inside all Canadians that makes us yearn to skate outside.
I’m sure someone more talented than I has waxed poetic about the brisk feeling of winter air on your face, or the satisfying crunch of the ice beneath your blades.
But one of the things I learned in Ottawa — a city in which almost every single neighbourhood has a outdoor rink within walking distance during the winter — was that maintaining a sheet of ice for months on end never happens by accident.
Behind every community arena was a volunteer — and in some cases, teams of volunteers — who would make it their duty to flood, scrape, and monitor the ice throughout the winter season.
These are people with jobs, with families, with often a host of other commitments, who are inexplicably drawn to a time consuming job where 90 per cent of the work is done in freezing temperatures.
Something magic about the ice, I guess.
Another thing I learned in Ottawa was that on the ODR, everyone was welcome.
I might have looked like Bambi on the ice my first couple games, but I never heard it from the group playing out there that day.
With the announcement this week that a group of volunteers have taken responsibility for maintaining the ice at the Central Park lacrosse box, my mind goes to the fantastic experiences I had playing hockey outside in Ottawa.
It’s more than an excuse to get outside — it’s a chance to get to know your neighbours, and do a little good in the community.
Part of me knows that when I step on the ice for the first time in Merritt, there will be kids half my age deking me out of my jockstrap.
And personally, I can’t wait.