WAGNER: A sign of the times?

“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind

Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

– “Signs” by the The 5 Man Electrical Band

That distinct spring bloom is here again — mostly blue and orange, with a couple short green ones here and there. You might only see a couple dotting the hillsides and lawns around town, but sure as the sun shines (and sure as the writs drop) they’ll soon be out in full force: election signs.

But do they actually work? That is to say, does the number of signs posted on lawns and lands around town have a measurable effect on the results of an election?

The jury is still out on that one.

Most of the real substantive research on election lawn signs — the kind you might find published in a peer-reviewed journal — has been focused on the effect in cities in the United States. And even then, the findings are limited.

A study published in 2015 led by a researcher from Columbia University, pointed towards a small, but measurable effect from signs on a candidate’s share of the votes in a given region.

In fact, the researchers concluded that they could measure about a 1.7 per cent uptick for candidates with lawn signs compared with those without — which would mean that lawn signs are about as effective at generating votes for a candidate as a mail-out letter.

But while that study might indicate that there is some merit to plastering signs all over town, the wisdom from veteran campaign managers about election signs seems to stand at odds with that assessment.

Quoted in a piece in the Atlantic in 2012, a Democratic party communications director had this to say about signs: “There’s a very common saying among political operatives: ‘Lawn Signs Don’t Vote.’ A lot of signs might be a sign that a candidate is doing well, but they’re not doing well because of those signs.”

Combing through campaign financial disclosures from candidates in this riding in provincial elections from 2009 and 2013 in a very rudimentary way, it seems that the candidate who spends most on signage doesn’t always come out on top in Fraser-Nicola.

Winning in 2013, Jackie Tegart reported spending $13,869 on newsletters and promotional materials, to Harry Lali’s $11,639. But in 2009, Liberal candidate Ella Brown dropped a whopping $15,449 on promotional materials — and still managed to drop the election to Lali, who spent a not-meager $14,706 himself.

So if you’re looking for insider tips on predicting the results of this election, counting signs might not be the best approach.

But ultimately, whether you tolerate election signs or think of them as a public nuisance, the power to change the rules regarding the placards are in the hands of locals.

Municipalities in B.C. — Merritt included — have drafted their own rules restricting when and where the signs can be placed around town. As someone who personally dreads the plasticy-sheen and neon colours — not to mention the wastefulness of it all — but who also supports political engagement and participation, here is my proposal.

Continue to allow candidates to put up signage during the month of an election — but carry a strict regulation to ban any mass-produced signs. Either you hand-make signs individually (and hey, maybe hire a local artist or two in the process) or you don’t put em up at all.

That way, Merritt gets a month of free public art — instead of our representatives spending thousands on painting the town blue, orange and green.