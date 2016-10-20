WAGNER: Small businesses care about community

One of the first “real jobs” I ever worked involved spending a summer landscaping for a local company in Maple Ridge.

As a slim featherweight with a serious case of hay fever, hauling dirt and digging up flowerbeds was perhaps not the best fit for me professionally, so my time with the company didn’t last longer than that initial summer.

Still, I was grateful for the chance to earn some cash and gain much needed experience in the working world as a wide-eyed teenager. Even though I find myself in an industry where I’m not spending 90 per cent of my day sneezing, I’m happy that a small business took a chance on a local kid who was looking for work.

I know my story is not unique — I’m one of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of Canadians who’s first job came through a small business.

According to Statistics Canada, small businesses with less than 100 employees accounted for 70.5 per cent of all private employment in Canada in 2015, representing 8.2 million private-sector employees.

In B.C. alone, there were over 176,000 small businesses in operation in 2015, representing 98 per cent of all businesses in the province.

These numbers convey how important entrepreneurs and small businesses are for the province’s economy, but it’s tougher to quantify how much a small business contributes to the community in which it operates.

Which brings me back to the summer of the sneeze. Working with the local landscaping company, I was afforded a flexible schedule by my then-boss, who understood that I had commitments to sport which wouldn’t allow me to work a typical nine to five shift. Thanks to our arrangement, I was able to gain work experience without giving up the chance to play my sport at a higher level — a chance I’m not sure I would be afforded, had I taken up the art of the burger flip at my local Burger King.

That’s not to vilify large-scale employers, who are also huge contributors to employment and the economy, but it drives home the point that small businesses tend to be extra sensitive about the communities in which they operate.

And if the businesses care about the community, it seems natural that the community should care about its businesses — and that much is certainly true in the Nicola Valley.

Thankfully, our city punches well above its weight in supporting small businesses, illustrated by some of the fine work being done at Community Futures Nicola Valley.

The non-profit organization is centred on two main objectives: to provide support for small businesses, and to respond and initiate opportunities for community-wide economic development.

To focus on the former for a moment, Community Futures offers a whole host of supports for up and coming businesses in the Nicola Valley; from offering guidance on preparing a business plan, to helping with promotion and advertising.

The organization even has a small business financing department, which offers microloans for businesses up to $10,000, and a loans program for up to $150,000. Between 2015 and 2016, Community Futures Nicola Valley dolled out over $600,000 in loans to small businesses across the valley — up from $490,000 in 2014/15, and $296,546 in 2013/14.

Merritt’s identity always seems to be tied to industry — whether it was the coal boom which prompted the creation of the Kettle Valley Railway, or the lumber industry which continues to employ many people in the Nicola Valley.

But with the wealth of small businesses thriving in the Nicola Valley, maybe it’s time to recognize that entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Merritt.

This month is our chance to recognize that spirit, and to thank small businesses for everything they do for our community.