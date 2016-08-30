WAGNER: The more things change…

For the last five years, the Herald has been a twice-weekly paper. That will change next week, as we move to a weekly format, publishing only on Thursdays.

For more than a hundred years, the Herald has been the key source of community news and goings-on in the Nicola Valley. That will not change.

Working in the news business, an oft-repeated adage is ‘The more things change, the more they stay the same.” The stories change, the manner of reporting might differ — and sure, the days of anything being typeset without a computer are long gone — but the core issues remain the same.

Along those lines, one of my favourite aspects of our Tuesday edition is the archival feature on page three.

On Monday morning, I pulled the front page of the Aug. 31, 1983 edition of the Herald, and I couldn’t help but be struck by the similarities between the front page stories 33 years ago, and those we run these days.

Residents and locals were concerned about the provincial government’s plan to build a toxic waste dump within Merritt’s borders. Provincial officials insisted the facility would be safe, but locals were wary of those claims, and put together a community group to oppose the development.

In other news, the community was preparing for the fall fair and rodeo, set for the Labour Day weekend.

The coup de grace was a picture on the front, advertising some new signage coming to the city.

Sound familiar yet?

News in the Nicola Valley keeps chugging along — and the Herald has been there to cover every moment.

That will not change.