WAGNER: Turning the page on 2016

I had a draft of this editorial sitting on my computer desktop before I left for the Christmas holidays.

In a way that kind of encapsulates the year 2016, I was forced to make note of a couple more celebrity deaths before getting this ready for print: Carrie Fisher of Princess Leia fame, and George Michael of WHAM! — both of whom passed on right around the Christmas holidays.

It’s been that kind of year — every time you think it can’t get any crazier, any wilder — it does. If years were acclaimed HBO television series, 2016 would be Game of Thrones, where the twists are so numerous that one can only be assured of this: you never know what might happen next (oh, and your favourite characters are always a moment from death).

Two major political battles; the Brexit-victory in the U.K. and the election of Donald J. Trump to the office of President of the United States — served as the stunning backdrops for the rest of the events of 2016.

It was a veritable Red Wedding-esque twist that nobody saw coming until it was too late. And just like a cliffhanger in the season finale, we don’t know what the fallout of these events will be — but we certainly know we’re in for a change as a result.

At times, the headlines seemed to follow a formula: “[Beloved Hollywood celebrity] died unexpectedly this morning, they were [too young].” Or: “[Gruesome terror attack] kills [too many people] in [wartorn area/major tourist hub], ISIS claims responsibility.”

The seemingly endless roll of death, terrorism, and divisive electoral politics has many anticipating the end of the year — not for what lies ahead next year, but to be able to finally say good riddance to 2016.

Certainly, there are enough reasons for locals to be ready to move on. Between two doctors leaving the community early in the year, leaving 2,000 Merrittonians scrambling to find a family doctor, and the closure of the Tolko Industries mill — leaving more than 200 locals out of work — it would be hard to argue that the news was always good in the Nicola Valley this year.

But while optimism might be in short supply, there were more than a couple of stories this year which reminded me that a dark night only makes the stars shine brighter.

One of the first stories I covered after moving to Merritt was Brad “Caribou Legs” Firth attempting to run across Canada ultra-marathon style. Brad was trying to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women through his run. I remember speaking with Brad that day, silently skeptical that one man could undertake such a long journey — without any support crews, or backing money — and hope to survive. That was May. In November, I had the distinct pleasure of talking to Brad as he relaxed onboard a Greyhound bus coming from Newfoundland and Labrador, his task completed — just like he said.

In 2017, construction crews will break ground on significant, multi-million dollar expansions to both the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, and the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre. For the locals involved in advocating on behalf of these two facilities, the expansions represent a huge win, and years of hardwork to get to this point.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed an ability to walk a fine line on energy and the environment, approving the Trans Mountain Expansion while, at the same time, nixing the Northern Gateway project. For tradespeople and skilled workers displaced by the mill closure, this announcement lifted some of the pressure from the Tolko shutdown. It remains to be seen how nasty the battle between anti-pipeline protesters and construction crews will become over the next year — including potentially the Coldwater Indian Band locally.

But in the same vein, the Standing Rock protests in North Dakota demonstrated to us that indigenous voices cannot be silenced. We learned, watching the brave men and women who endured brutality at the hands of private security forces and local police, that peaceful protest is still a powerful democratic force in the face of overwhelming odds.

Call me a glass-half-full kind of guy, but I don’t see the civilized world coming to an end in 2017. And even if it does, I’m betting on Elon Musk and the SpaceX guys to figure out that whole “colonize Mars” thing pretty quick.