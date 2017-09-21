Walking to heal old wounds

There are still many features of the T’kemlups Indian Band Office that remind Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod of the years he spent there when it was a residential school.

“The smell and the aroma in the building is still the same,” McLeod said of the building he and many other Nicola Valley First Nations were forced to attend.

“I could go into that building and still see the same flooring, the same walls, the same hallways, the same bathroom — the bathroom hasn’t even changed,” said McLeod.

Starting Friday members of the Upper Nicola Band will gather at the former residential school turned band office in Kamloops for a three-day retreat aimed at healing the wounds inflicted by the residential school system.

Participants of the Calling Our Spirits Back healing walk, which is a first for the band, will embark on a communal journey to Quilchena and Spaxomin.

The journey will include Upper Nicola members who are survivors of residential school and their relatives.

“Our cultures, our traditions, our spirituality, we’ve got pieces of it all over the place, but we’ve never put it into one and made it whole,” said McLeod, who attended residential school in Kamloops from 1966 to 1968.

He said in the past it has been hard for him to go back to that building, but it has gotten easier with time.

“It’s easier today than it was 10 years ago. There were a lot of people that didn’t understand that I had a hard time going there to have a meeting. They thought I was a little bit crazy,” said McLeod, who noted it became easier over the years after talking about his experience and becoming more aware of the impact residential school had on others.

“My whole life changed as a result of those two years at that school,” said McLeod, noting the shame, anger and mistrust of people he lived with for years until he decided to make a change in his life.

“I went to seminars, workshops, counsellors — lots of counsellors — picking up little pieces and understanding little pieces of forgiving God, priests and nuns, the church, my parents and myself,” said Mcleod. “I still do that work today and I probably will for the rest of my life.”

The idea to hold the healing walk this weekend came about after some members of the community passed away from suicide and drug overdoses, McLeod told the Herald.

“I had some of our elders and some of our past chiefs come up and talk to me and say we need to do something,” McLeod said.

McLeod participated in a healing walk from Kamloops to Lillooet last summer, which, after talking to participants, he described as having a powerful healing quality.

It’s this experience Chief McLeod hopes the Upper Nicola healing walk brings to members of his community.

“There was so much hurt, pain and suffering at that school when we left there, we left a huge part of us there,” said McLeod of residential school.

He said he foresees this event as a step towards bringing the Upper Nicola community together again.

“Bringing back and upholding who we are. A lot of the values we have as a people were lost,” said McLeod, noting the loss of First Nations language over the years, due to the residential school system.

The first leg of the journey commences with a group walk to the PetroCanada station on Shuswap Road followed by a relay of individual runners who will proceed along the Yellowhead Highway and Mount Paul Way to the “Red Bridge” for the second leg. The group walk will then reconvene at Pioneer Park before ending day one at Trapp Lake.

Day two will involve travelling from Trapp Lake to Napier Lake Ranch where participants will be joined by horseback riders to Stump Lake.

The last two legs of the journey will include horseback riders and a group walk on the Douglas Lake Road to N’Kwala School at Spaxomin.

Ceremonies are being held at each of the communities to “welcome home” the spirits of those who attended residential school.

Support workers will be on hand throughout the event to assist residential school survivors physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually along the way.

Between 1874 and 1996 aboriginal children across Canada were taken away from their families and communities and forced into residential schools under a government policy to assimilate Indigenous people.

In B.C., 22 residential schools mandated by the federal government were operated by the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Presbyterian. Methodist and United churches of Canada. In the 1920s, attendance at residential schools by children ages seven to 15 was made mandatory by law and families who did not comply were threatened with fines or even imprisonment.

The Kamloops Indian School was closed in 1978.