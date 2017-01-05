Ward chooses the University of Denver

The Merritt Centennials hockey club has announced that 17-year-old Cents forward Tyler Ward has accepted a scholarship to attend the University of Denver and play hockey for the Pioneers, beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“Tyler is an exceptional person, first and foremost,” said Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin in the press release. “He was a highly recruited player by NCAA Division 1 teams, and we’re happy that he has decided his future in the college system.”

A native of Kamloops, Ward played his minor hockey in the Tournament Capital City before joining the Thompson Blazers of the B.C. Major Midget League.

Ward is in his second season with the Merritt Centennials. In 68 BCHL games thus far, he has scored 24 goals and added 15 assists for 39 points. Ward is set to return to the line-up this weekend after being out of action since Oct. 21 with a broken wrist.

The University of Denver men’s hockey team is tied for second all-time with seven NCAA Division 1titles.

Notable University of Denver player alumni include Glenn Anderson, Paul Stastny, Tyler Bozak and former Centennial Ed Beers, who captained the Pioneers in the 1980-81 season.