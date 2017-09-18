Warriors hand Cents their fourth loss in a row

The Merritt Centennials remain winless this BCHL season, as a result of a 3-1 road loss to the West Kelowna Warriors at Royal LePage Place on Saturday night.

It’s sounding like a broken record, but once again special teams and a lack of finish cost the Centennials the game against their cross-Connector rivals. Merritt went 0-for-3 with the man advantage, and have yet to score a powerplay goal in 16 chances so far this season. They gave up one powerplay tally to West Kelowna on six opportunities. The Cents were able to muster one even-strength goal from 33 shots – late in the third period when the Warriors were seemingly on cruise control with a 3-0 lead.

The first period of Saturday’s contest started well enough for the Cents, as they came close on several good scoring chances but couldn’t quite put the puck home. At the other end of the ice, Vincent Duplessis looked especially sharp in his first regular-season start in the Merritt net. The 18-year-old Montrealer displayed a lightning-fast glove, and excellent movement from right to left in his crease.

Just like in Merritt’s three previous games leading up to Saturday night, penalties proved to be the game changers. Henry Cleghorn’s first of two trips to the sin bin in a row led to an audacious powerplay goal by the Warriors’ Matt Kowalski. From behind the net, the Vernon native babied the puck onto the blade of his stick and executed a beautiful wrap-around over the shoulder of a defenseless Duplessis. A highlight reel tally worthy of the National Lacrosse League!

The Centennials definitely looked rattled, and 63 seconds later, it was Jared Marino who upped the Warriors’ lead to 2-0. Left alone in the high slot, his quick shot from the high slot beat Duplessis five-hole.

Things didn’t get much better in the second period, as Chase Stevenson made it 3-0 for the home team at the 5:07 mark. The Centennials continued to look largely disorganized and ineffectual. Not helping matters were four more trips to the penalty box, including a minor and misconduct handed out to Rylan Van Unen for a blow to the head.

A penalty-free third period on Saturday resulted in the Cents’ only goal of the game, as Jack Vincent finished off a nice three-way play with defenseman Michael Van Unen and fellow forward Nick Wicks – banging home the rebound past West Kelowna starting goaltender Cole Demers.

The final shot count Saturday was 36-33 in West Kelowna’s favour.

AFTER THE WHISTLE

As previously stated, the lack of powerplay production has cost the Cents dearly. They have yet to score on 16 chances this season, and are the only BCHL team with a zero-percentage rating.

If your powerplay is struggling, then you need your penalty-kill to be lights out. The Centennials have been good in that department, but not great. Their PK% of 73.7 is only 11th-best in the league, and only sixth-best in the seven-team Interior division.

Indiscriminate use of the lumber has been the bane of Merritt’s play to-date. In their first four games of the season, they have been assessed 11 stick penalties in total – for the likes of hooking, tripping, slashing, crosschecking and highsticking.

Up next for the winless Centennials are a pair of inter-divisional games at the BCHL Showcase at the Prospera Centre in Chilliwack. Thursday, at 1 p.m., Merritt takes on the Langley Rivermen, while Friday’s opponent at 10 a.m. is the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The northern Sprucies are off to a great start with three wins in a tie in their first four games. They sit on top of the Mainland division, three points ahead of the second-place Rivermen.