Water polo clinic hosted in Merritt

One of the feature activities of last Friday’s XploreSportz camp was a 90-minute water polo session at the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre — taught by Cole Wagner.

The youngsters in attendance were introduced to the Olympic sport, and taught many of its fundamentals — from passing and shooting to swimming with the ball and team play.

Wagner placed a strong emphasis on the participants having fun, and seeing the sport as an enjoyable pastime to do with friends. He stressed that water polo goes hand-in-hand with swimming — each activity greatly benefitting the other.

Wagner, who now calls Merritt home, was the captain of two national age-group championship teams while competing for the Fraser Valley Water Polo Club, based out of Langley. He then went on to play the sport for four years at Carleton University in Ottawa. Wagner was captain of the Ravens’ men’s team in 2013 and 2014. The Ravens won Ontario University Association titles in 2012 and 2014.

During his university career, Wagner would spend his summers back in B.C., acting as the head coach of the Haney Neptunes based out of Maple Ridge. The membership competed in both the B.C. Summer Swimming Association’s summer swim and water polo programs. Wagner’s club consistently fielded provincial championship-winning teams.

Wagner continues to be involved in water polo as the director of water polo for the BCSSA’s provincial board. He is extremely keen to see the sport flourish in Merritt and in the Interior region of the province, noting there are currently no clubs in any of the area’s major centres such as Kamloops or Kelowna.

The sport of water polo dates back to the 19th century, and is thought to have originated in Scotland. It is a team game, with six ‘field’ players and one goalkeeper in the water at any one time for each side. Players wear numbered and coloured caps. The sport is played by both males and females.

Water polo has been an Olympic sport since 1900.

(Editor’s note: Cole Wagner is also the editor of the Merritt Herald newspaper).