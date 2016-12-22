Webster weighs in on Cents in annual report card

Goaltending: B

Goaltending is not the reason for the Cents’ disappointing 12-14-2-7 record and last-place standing in the Interior division at the break. Most nights, netminders Jake Berger and Colten Lancaster have given the players in front of them a chance to win. Their save percentages of .919 and .909 rank them tied for 3rd and 6th in the league respectively. The odds are stacked against them, however, when the team allows an average of 38 pucks on net per night. It’s time for the rest of the team to rally around the boys between the pipes.

Defence: C

We’re not just talking the blueline brigade here. This is about the entire Centennials team and its commitment (or lack thereof) to stopping the opposition. The simple truth is the other side has had the puck way too much of the time, and made the Cents pay dearly — both early and late in games. While Merritt’s 116 goals-against ranks 7th in the BCHL, the Cents have blown eight third period leads, and lost a league-worst seven contests in extra innings. That’s 15-plus points thrown away. Simply not good enough.

Offence: C

The unexpected departure of some highly-regarded off-season recruits, followed by the loss of Tyler Ward to injury in mid-October, has really put a dent in the goal-scoring department. The team is 14th-ranked at just 2.91 goals-per-game (compared to 3.41 last season), and the two highest-ranked Centennials in total points are tied at 51st place in league standings. Of course, you can’t generate opportunities when you don’t have the puck. The Centennials spend far too much time chasing rubber rather than firing it.

Special Teams: B

Where would the Cents be without their PP and PK? While the team has had the fewest powerplay opportunities in the league (120), it has been ruthlessly proficient at scoring with the man advantage (28.3%, ranked 1st) -— especially at home.

The Centennials penalty kill needs to be cut some slack. Twelfth-ranked doesn’t sound too good, but it’s been very busy. A lack of discipline without the puck has seen Merritt playing a man down far too often — at crucial times in a game. Keep those feet moving!

Coaching: C

It’s year two of the Martin-Samson era, and the Centennials find themselves in last place in the Interior at the break for the second year in a row.

Both bench bosses are personable, hardworking and well-respected — that counts for a lot. They’ve also shown a willingness to make player moves to try and make the team better.

All that said, the Cents consistently start games poorly, falter down the stretch, and implode in OT. Maybe it’s time for a bit of John Tortorella 101; it’s working with his Blue Jackets.

Intangibles: C

This is beginning to sound like a broken record. The 2016-17 Merritt Centennials are once again an engaging bunch of good kids from across the continent that you’d be happy to have sit down at the dinner table. They appear to be focused on and committed to the job at hand.

That said, the team continues to struggle with its identity, and to effectively translate words into action. The leaders on the club — those with letters and those with age and experience — need to take the bull by the horns.

End of the year stats for Centennials players and the BCHL standings to Dec. 22 can be found here.