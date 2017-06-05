- Flood waters receding in Merritt; TNRD lifts evacuation orders, alertsPosted 16 hours ago
Wenatchee set to join BCHL’s Interior conference
The BCHL’s Interior conference is about to get a whole lot more Wild.
In a move approved by the British Columbia Hockey League, the Wenatchee Wild will be moving into the now seven-team Interior conference for the 2017/18 season. The Wild spent the past two years playing in the Mainland division.
The addition of the Wild into the Interior conference should beef up an already-competitive division within the BCHL, with eight of the last 10 Fred Page Cup winners coming from the Interior. Last season, the Wild led the BCHL in the regular season with a 45-9-4 record.
The team was then swept in four games by the Chilliwack Chiefs in the opening round of the BCHL playoffs.