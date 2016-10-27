Wi-Fi coming to B.C. rest stops

By: Kamloops This Week

The province will provide Wi-Fi service at key highway rest areas, beginning with five installations that will include the Britton Creek facility on the Coquihalla Highway about 67 kilometres south of Merritt.

Todd Stone, Kamloops-South Thompson MLA and minister of transportation, said the service is aimed at the trucking sector, as well as tourists.

ICBC and Telus are partners in the project.

ICBC CEO Mark Blucher said one of the goals is to deter distracted driving by luring motorists off the highway to use Wi-Fi to access the Internet on their smartphones.

The four other initial installations are on Highway 16 east of Tete Jaune Cache; on Highway 23, 49 kilometres north of Nakusp; on Highway 16, seven kilometres north of Smithers; and on Highway 4, 37 kilometres west of Port Alberni.

Those areas will be in service by the spring, followed by installation at 20 other rest stops in later years.

Special Wi-Fi highway signs (including the one pictured above) will be installed to alert motorists.